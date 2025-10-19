This Retro Pasta Classic That Transforms Leftover Spaghetti Deserves A Comeback

Pasta is a comforting menu staple that can be confidently served but tricky to portion. Pots of leftover spaghetti aren't always as delicious the next day, but our ancestors had the right idea to make use of every noodle. Spaghetti pie cropped up in the United States in the early 1900s and was made simply with spaghetti, eggs, and cheese, but plenty of recipe variations have evolved since then. This easy-to-assemble dish requires little culinary prowess and can turn last night's dinner into a meal of delicious beauty. After all, baked pasta is an international delight for good reason.

Spaghetti noodles can be mixed with meat, vegetables, spices, and cheese and placed into a prepared pan to bake until the exterior is golden and the mixture is bubbling. The creation is then removed from the oven and topped with extra cheese and a sprinkling of garden herbs for a final bake before it is left to rest and be sliced to serve. Though spaghetti pie recipes can take over an hour from start to finish, this is the kind of dish that is ideal for meal prep Sundays. A slice of spaghetti pie served with a simple green salad or a scoop of veggies can be the convenient combo to power you throughout the week.