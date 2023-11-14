18 Creative Ways To Use Up Leftover Pasta

It's fair to say that we Americans love our pasta. According to a report by the International Pasta Organization (via Share the Pasta), the average American eater consumes nearly 20 pounds of it a year, with 86% of people reportedly eating it at least once a week. And what's not to love? It's slathered in sauce, garnished with veggie or meat accents, and filled with flavor. Well, there's one thing we admittedly don't love ... the leftovers.

Maybe it's a little harsh, but we can really only stand mushy microwaved pasta for the first two spoonfuls. We've just realized that it's plain unappetizing. The other logical solution to counteract our leftover woes would be to make a single serving of pasta, but who makes a single serving of pasta? Instead, we're left with Tupperware containers full of penne, time and time again.

In an effort to repurpose our leftover pasta into something both appetizing and approachable to eaters of all ages, we've tried and tested the best ways to deal with our pasta predicament. Here are some of our favorite ways to transform your noodles into something exciting.