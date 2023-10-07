How To Transform Pasta Into A Savory Pie Crust

First, don't be shy about using any leftover pasta you have on hand. With the exception of ravioli or other filled pasta, pretty much any other starchy noodle or pasta piece is fair game for this hack, from macaroni to tagliatelle. Next, consider what type of cheese you'd like to glue the bit of pasta together. You can go the mac and cheese route and choose cheddar, or go the Italian way and select a mild mozzarella. Or you can head in a completely different direction and select Swiss and Gruyere for a more subtle cheesy note. Whatever you select, think about how this cheese will pair with the other ingredients you'll be using.

Once you have your pasta and cheese selected, you can make your pasta crust. Take a few cups of leftover cooked pasta and mix it in with a cup or two of cheese and two eggs. Keep in mind that you can add any other seasoning you desire (like garlic powder or oregano) to this pasta crust now. After you've thoroughly mixed these ingredients together, you'll press it down into a 9-inch pie dish or springform pan and bake it at 350 for roughly 20 minutes. From there, the skies are the limit on what you can top this pie crust with. Unconventional pizza, casserole, and pot pies could all work here but don't feel limited to stop there.