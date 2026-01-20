For The Best Meatballs You've Ever Tasted, Fold This Bold Ingredient Into The Mix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Everyone has their favorite meatball recipe. Whether you discovered it in a cookbook or were lucky enough to have it passed down from generations of nonnas, one thing is for sure: These savory, bite-sized delights are one of the best and most versatile dishes ever. In fact, we like to switch up our recipe once in a while, and one of our favorite ingredients to upgrade homemade meatballs may surprise you: soy sauce.

Soy sauce is brimming with salty flavors, which will complement the existing ingredients in your meatballs and draw attention to their savory components, like the ground meat or mushrooms. Soy sauce is an excellent choice for adding to meatless meatballs as well. The saltiness and soy flavors add depth to walnut-, lentil-, or bean-based meatballs. You won't need to add more than about a tablespoon per pound of meat (or meat alternative) that you use.

This use for soy sauce might be unexpected, but it is a trick that you should try if you're after a super savory boost for meatballs that pack a flavor punch. However, there are some important things to keep in mind when working with it in this recipe.