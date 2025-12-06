The Hearty Breadcrumb Swap That Makes Meatballs Irresistible

There's an art to making a good meatball. You need to have quality meat as well as flavorful seasonings. To ensure your meatballs stay moist and don't shrivel up and dry out, you also need a good panade. Whether or not you know the name, a panade is a staple of meatball making — usually a mixture of breadcrumbs and milk or stock, sometimes with eggs as well. Breadcrumbs aren't just filler in meatballs. They help retain the moisture that could be lost as the proteins tighten during cooking. You need that bread for a delicious, moist, flavorful bite. But it doesn't just have to be bread. Why not try stuffing?

Obviously, you want to have a juicy meatball that holds together when it's cooked, and a panade accomplishes that even with plain breadcrumbs. We recommended this stuffing hack for better homemade meatballs once before and it's worth a closer look. A box of stuffing may seem like an odd choice, but what is it if not dried bread with seasoning? It's exactly what you want in your meatballs.

Stuffing mixes like Stove Top Stuffing tend to have very strong seasoning included because you're adding water and allowing it to expand before serving it as a side dish. In your meatballs, it will absorb all of those juices that would otherwise be lost, concentrating the meat flavor while complementing it with the pre-added seasoning. Basically, you're giving yourself a shortcut to exactly what you wanted, possibly with a flavor profile you hadn't thought of before.