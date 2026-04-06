This Elevated Tuna Casserole Turns A Classic Into A Crave-Worthy Comfort Dish

Easy to assemble and with enough servings to sustain for several meals, there's nothing quite like a humble and classic casserole. If you grew up in the 70s eating tuna noodle casserole for dinner, chances are you remember a fairly basic dish made with a mixture of canned tuna, egg noodles, cream-of-something soup, and plenty of bright orange cheese. With a few added ingredients, and a bit of extra time for preparation, you can easily elevate this old-school food into a luxurious modern-day indulgence.

The elevated elements of our cheesy deluxe tuna casserole recipe come down to the addition of a few refined ingredients. These include gruyere and parmesan cheeses to give a lift to the standard shredded cheddar. You'll also find the recipe calls for dijon mustard, smoked paprika, and ground nutmeg, which will all deepen the complexity of the overall flavor profile. Finally, in lieu of a canned creamy soup, you prepare your own roux using butter and flour, adding whole milk and chicken broth to round out the sauce.

Changing up the choice of pasta to fusilli or your preferred shape also gives this recipe an added air of whimsy and enjoyment. The more grooves, nooks, and crannies in your noodles means more room for the luscious sauce to cling. For the protein and fiber-conscious (or those who just love veggies), using frozen peas and canned corn will also elevate the nutritional value of the tuna casserole.