This Elevated Tuna Casserole Turns A Classic Into A Crave-Worthy Comfort Dish
Easy to assemble and with enough servings to sustain for several meals, there's nothing quite like a humble and classic casserole. If you grew up in the 70s eating tuna noodle casserole for dinner, chances are you remember a fairly basic dish made with a mixture of canned tuna, egg noodles, cream-of-something soup, and plenty of bright orange cheese. With a few added ingredients, and a bit of extra time for preparation, you can easily elevate this old-school food into a luxurious modern-day indulgence.
The elevated elements of our cheesy deluxe tuna casserole recipe come down to the addition of a few refined ingredients. These include gruyere and parmesan cheeses to give a lift to the standard shredded cheddar. You'll also find the recipe calls for dijon mustard, smoked paprika, and ground nutmeg, which will all deepen the complexity of the overall flavor profile. Finally, in lieu of a canned creamy soup, you prepare your own roux using butter and flour, adding whole milk and chicken broth to round out the sauce.
Changing up the choice of pasta to fusilli or your preferred shape also gives this recipe an added air of whimsy and enjoyment. The more grooves, nooks, and crannies in your noodles means more room for the luscious sauce to cling. For the protein and fiber-conscious (or those who just love veggies), using frozen peas and canned corn will also elevate the nutritional value of the tuna casserole.
More tuna casserole tips
Using higher quality and more luxurious ingredients is a surefire way to lift your next tuna noodle casserole to new heights, but this doesn't have to be a pricey practice. A few foods to elevate your tuna noodle casserole without breaking the bank include artichoke hearts, fresh herbs, and sun-dried tomatoes. You can find the tomatoes and artichokes in either a can or a jar, both of which have a relatively extensive shelf-life. If you can't find fresh herbs easily, try a smaller amount of dried herbs to yield a similar taste.
For those who prefer to change up the texture of this dish, try a crunchy ingredient to elevate your tuna casserole like crumbled potato chips, saltine crackers, or fried onions on top. All of these choices are affordable and effective at providing an au gratin-inspired finish to your tuna casserole. You can even repurpose stale bread and your favorite seasonings for a customizable and flavorful breadcrumb-based casserole topping.
Beyond the basics of additional ingredients, you can also get creative with the base of your casserole. Try other tinned fish instead of tuna, like canned salmon or even a mix of the two. This will provide additional nutrients and a more unique flavor. Try your hand at our cheesy deluxe tuna casserole recipe and you'll quickly see that it doesn't have to cost much to provide all the comfort and tastiness you desire.