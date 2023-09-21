The Trick To Better Texture In Swedish Meatballs Is In The Onions

Swedish meatballs are truly a thing of beauty. With each bite, you're greeted by an aromatic gust of allspice, nutmeg, and black pepper, as the meatballs's savory taste slowly settles in. These delectable morsels are smothered in a rich, creamy gravy sauce that perfectly balances out their robust flavor notes. All that's needed to seal the deal is good, tantalizing texture. This is achievable in many ways, but perhaps the most unexpected yet intriguing one is with the use of two different types of onions.

A fine dice is often the most favorable way to cut onions because it produces slightly crispy, juicy sweet bits that make for a fun mouthfeel when biting into the meatballs. Some like to lightly sauté the pieces before adding them to the meat mixture for a less harsh, more aromatic taste and softer feel, while others like to use them raw for a true crunch. If you can't choose, do both; this will give you the best of both worlds, ensuring the meatballs are infused with that deeply sweet, slightly peppery onion taste while also offering fun crispy bites here and there.