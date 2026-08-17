The Retro Casserole Packed With Protein And Comfort That's Winning Over A New Generation

In the 1950s, the biggest selling-points for homemade dinner recipes were convenience and cost-effectiveness. Tuna noodle casserole is the quintessential '50s American dish, emblematic of the post-war era drive to use cheap ingredients to create a one-pot meal that was ready quickly. Wartime rationing meant that canned tuna was one of the most affordable and available protein options, while companies like Campbell's Soup regularly published recipes that streamlined the process of making classic comfort meals at home.

The dish maintained popularity over the next two decades; in fact, if your parents fed you tuna noodle casserole for dinner, you probably grew up in the '70s. However, increasing environmental and mercury level concerns surrounding canned tuna, combined with a nationwide shift towards diet, exercise, and clean eating caused the dish to fall out of favor. Now, perhaps due to a combination of nostalgia, a desire for fast comfort meals, and price inflation, it is winning over a new generation who have come to appreciate this hearty, filling, and delicious meal.

This is in part because there are many different ways to upgrade a tuna noodle casserole to make it appeal to varying tastes and palates. It's also a relatively nutritious meal packing a big protein punch. A classic tuna noodle casserole recipe for four people calls for a 12-ounce package of egg noodles plus two 5-ounce cans of fish. It's also likely to contain cheddar cheese, frozen peas, milk, breadcrumbs, and perhaps a couple of cans of cream of mushroom soup. So, for around $12 before taxes, you can create a casserole that contains up to 89 grams of protein, or approximately 15 grams per serving.