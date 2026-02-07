These 10 Old-School Foods Are Suddenly Back On Trend For 2026
In the world of food, we've seen many a trend come and go. From the fondue fad of the 1960s and '70s to the cronut craze of the early 2010s, countless dishes have had their moment of fame before gradually fading into the background. For some foods, it's been decades since they were truly in the spotlight. While they never vanished entirely, they've become increasingly scarce in home kitchens, and you'd be hard-pressed to spot them on restaurant or cafe menus. However, as we enter 2026, some of these forgotten retro favorites are staging a comeback.
An array of old-school foods that have been missing from tables for years are back with a bang, and many of these picks will have you wondering why they ever left. This lineup includes showstopping centerpieces, comforting casseroles, and elegant appetizers, all firmly back on the culinary radar and ready to serve up a dose of nostalgia. So, if you're planning to host a dinner party or two this year, or simply want to embrace retro flavors in your everyday meals, consider adding one of these revived classics to your menu.
Shrimp cocktail
A quintessential appetizer of the 1960s, shrimp cocktail was once the star of the dinner party table. This simple, elegant dish is packed with tangy, savory flavor and serves as a wonderfully light, refreshing start to a meal. Though it's often associated with Mexican cuisine, shrimp cocktail actually has its roots in California. In late 19th-century San Francisco, oyster cocktail was a hit on the food scene, and this later evolved to include shrimp. The dish remained a staple until the 1980s, after which its prominence in the culinary landscape declined. However, according to Tastewise's 2026 food report, this retro appetizer is back, and we're totally here for it.
Typically served in a glass, shrimp cocktail features a tangy ketchup-based sauce, often spiked with umami-rich Worcestershire, fiery horseradish, and warming chili powder for a well-rounded, savory kick. Some versions lean into Mexican-inspired flavors, incorporating ingredients like cilantro, avocado, and jalapeños. The cooked shrimp, which are often seasoned with spices and aromatics, are then balanced around the rim of the glass, ready for dunking. Or, for a simpler presentation, you can serve the shrimp on a plate with the dipping sauce in a small bowl on the side.
Molded Jell-O
Few desserts bring as much fun to the table as a vibrant, wobbling plateful of Jell-O, but this colorful treat no longer holds the cult status it once did in the '50s and '60s. When made into a dessert, these eye-catching centrepieces paired beautifully with ice cream, custard, or fresh fruits, but in recent decades, they've seemingly fallen out of fashion.
Jell-O is essentially a powdered mixture of gelatin, sweeteners, flavorings, and colorings. Dissolved in boiling water and chilled until set, it transforms into a firm, gloriously jiggly treat. It can be served single-flavored or layered up into bright, multicolored creations. Another popular variant is the Jell-O salad, which comes in both sweet and savory forms. Older recipes saw chunks of fruit, vegetables, or even meat set into the gelatin base, though modern takes tend to lean sweeter and creamier, blending the mix with crushed pineapple and Cool Whip, cream cheese, or cottage cheese before it's set.
In 2026, gelatin-based desserts are piquing the interest of foodies once again. Visual appeal and ease of preparation are part of the draw, while for many, it's a simple case of nostalgia, with Jell-O treats bringing back fond memories of childhood family gatherings. Even savory aspics are making a return, and these meat-based molded jellies are now frequently appearing on the menus of fine dining establishments.
Cabbage dumplings
In 1920s America, cabbage was everywhere, loved for its budget-friendly, versatile nature. But, over time, preferences slowly shifted towards more vibrant, easy-to-prep veggies, and cabbage began to feel old-fashioned. Cabbages might never have left grocery store shelves, but for years, they were largely overlooked. Now, that's changing. According to Vogue, 2026 is the year of the cabbage, and one recipe that's recently been gaining momentum is cabbage dumplings.
Pinterest data shows that searches for cabbage dumplings jumped by 110% in 2025, with interest expected to climb even higher this year, and it's easy to see the appeal. Dumplings strike the perfect balance between nourishment and comfort, and the cabbage brings both flavor and texture to the filling. Pork and napa cabbage dumplings are a popular pick, with the combo of meat and shredded greens creating a tender, deeply savory filling for the pillowy dough. An Asian-inspired approach works great here, with the aromatic flavors of ginger and garlic fitting right in, and a spicy soy-based dipping sauce going down a treat.
If you prefer a European-style take, try a filling of white or red cabbage with grated carrot, onion, bacon, plus a medley of warming spices. Once the dumplings have been shaped and boiled, they'll taste incredible with a simple dollop of sour cream and some fresh chopped herbs scattered over.
French onion soup
Onion soup was once thought of as a poor man's food, but in the 18th century, this dish got a serious revamp. The famously decadent French onion soup was born, first appearing in Parisian cafes, and later gaining international recognition. In the 1960s, this dish was having its moment across America, but like many culinary trends, its time in the spotlight didn't last.
Up until recently, French onion soup wasn't something you'd typically find on a cafe menu, but this dish is starting to make a comeback. According to Tastewise, the soup is now popping up on the menus of cafes and upscale restaurants alike, and even serving as a source of inspiration for other dishes, like French onion pasta, meatballs, or grilled cheese. We're seeing renewed interest across social media, too, with some foodie creators receiving hundreds of thousands of likes for their versions of the classic.
French onion soup begins with a base of perfectly jammy caramelized yellow onions, which are then simmered with wine and broth to create a rich, savory soup. The crowning glory is the crispy baguette slices, which are toasted, smothered in melty Gruyère, and placed on top of each steaming bowlful to serve.
Layered dips
One of the broader food trends we're seeing in 2026 is growing enthusiasm for retro appetizers and classic party foods. Sitting proudly in this category are layered dips, which were a go-to for entertaining in the 1970s and '80s. Though less popular in recent decades, these colorful dips are back on the scene, and they're a wonderfully crowd-pleasing pick.
There's plenty of fun to be had when whipping up a layered dip, and the Mexican-inspired, seven-layer version is a vibrant, flavor-packed option. This recipe generally sees refried beans, guacamole, and seasoned sour cream carefully layered up in a glass serving bowl, then topped with four other elements. This might include chopped tomatoes, scallions, shredded cheese, cilantro, pico de gallo, or black olives.
Of course, you don't have to stick to the seven-layer formula. You can use just about any ingredients you fancy, as long as they're well-suited to dipping. Try crafting a Mediterranean-inspired version with layers of hummus, tzatziki, olives, and feta cheese. Or, go for a warm, burger-style dip with ground beef, crumbled bacon, lettuce, and pickles, and plenty of gooey melted cheese. Presented with those striking layers on display, the resulting dip will be a standout addition to any game-day or party spread.
Pasta salad
Pasta salad was first introduced to the States by Italian immigrants in the early 1900s, and it soon became a favorite for its convenient, easy-to-store nature. By the 1950s, this dish was commonplace at potlucks and picnics, where it served as a fuss-free, shareable dish that people of all ages would enjoy. Early versions of pasta salad were made with macaroni and featured crunchy veggies like carrots, onions, and bell peppers, all tossed in a creamy mayo dressing. Its popularity continued well into the 1980s, when home cooks began experimenting with other varieties of pasta, and add-ins like herbs, mustard, hard-boiled eggs, and sharp cheeses.
While it seemed to slip out of fashion in the early 2000s, pasta salad is getting noticed once again. We're now seeing chefs and home cooks preparing elevated versions of this old-school recipe, throwing in trendy grains like quinoa, boosting the nutrient content with hearty legumes, and livening things up with bold dressings. Modern takes often feature Mediterranean-inspired ingredients like sun-dried tomatoes and feta cheese, or come tossed in a lighter, olive oil-based vinaigrette. One irresistible approach is to combine tender fusilli pasta with Italian antipasti like olives, artichoke hearts, and mozzarella balls, and load up the dressing with fresh lemon, garlic, and herbs.
Quiche
Another staple of the '80s, quiche brought equal parts sophistication and indulgence to countless buffet spreads, with its buttery, flaky crust and rich egg-and-cheese filling. The most iconic version is quiche Lorraine, which features diced bacon. This recipe originated in the Lorraine region of France, which was once under German control. Hence, contrary to popular belief, quiche actually has German origins, with evidence suggesting that the earliest recipes appeared in Medieval times.
A rise in health-conscious eating habits saw quiche lose its mainstream appeal in the late '90s. The dish was also famously mocked in a 1982 book by Bruce Feirstein, titled "Real Men Don't Eat Quiche." Decades later, its reputation seems to have recovered, and both full-sized and mini quiches are fast becoming the stars of modern-day brunch plates once again.
What's great about quiche is how easy it is to adapt to your taste or dietary requirements. An array of delicious veggies and proteins will blend seamlessly with the creamy egg base, such as spinach, tomatoes, smoked salmon, chorizo, or caramelized onions. Cheese-wise, cheddar and Gruyère are top picks, but you can also experiment with alternatives like crumbled feta, goat cheese, or Parmesan. And, if you need to keep things low-carb or gluten-free, opt for a crustless quiche, which can be prepared in an oven-safe skillet much like a frittata.
Arctic roll
Talk to a Brit who grew up in the '80s, and they'll likely have fond memories of this creamy frozen dessert. Popularized by the frozen food brand Birds Eye, Arctic roll consists of vanilla ice cream shaped into a log, rolled up inside a tender sponge cake with a layer of fruity jam. In its heyday, this treat was so popular that 25 miles worth of Arctic roll cake were sold in the U.K. every month.
As consumer tastes later began to shift, the Arctic roll slowly lost its spark, with many major supermarkets removing it from their offerings. Despite a brief comeback during the 2008 recession, it wasn't until recently that this nostalgic dessert returned to the spotlight. British celebrity chefs like Phil Vickery and Jamie Oliver have recently been crafting their own takes on the treat, and sales of store-bought versions have skyrocketed. This resurgence appears to be closely linked to tightening budgets amongst shoppers, amidst the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.
Arctic roll is even returning to restaurant menus, too. London's prestigious Mount Street restaurant recently featured the dessert on a retro-inspired menu, and it proved such a hit with diners that executive chef Jamie Shears decided to give it a permanent spot on the à la carte menu.
Tuna noodle casserole
Mid-century home cooking was characterized by convenience and comfort, and tuna noodle casserole certainly embodied both. This creamy, carb-loaded bake was a hearty, inexpensive meal that families could rely on, and preparing it required minimal effort. Made with pantry staples like canned tuna, egg noodles, and condensed soup, it was the perfect fuss-free weeknight dinner, and a hit with kids and adults alike.
Fast-forward a few decades, and tuna noodle casserole began to feel a little dated, especially with the hype around low-fat foods during the 1990s. But, with homemade comfort foods enjoying a revival in 2026, this humble casserole is finding its way back onto our plates. Rising grocery prices have encouraged shoppers to seek out economical meal options, and tuna noodle casserole certainly fits the bill.
To make this casserole the traditional way, you'll combine creamed soup (and sometimes milk or half-and-half) with flaked canned tuna, savory seasonings, and vegetables like peas or mushrooms. Everything is tossed with the cooked noodles in a baking dish, sprinkled with cheese and crushed potato chips, and baked until golden and bubbling. If desired, you can absolutely elevate the casserole with extra add-ins like olives, artichoke hearts, or sun-dried tomatoes. The finished dish will taste amazing served alongside a crisp green salad, some simple steamed greens, or, if you want to amp up the comfort factor, perhaps a hunk of crusty garlic bread.
Deviled eggs
With elevated party snacks trending this year, deviled eggs are once again taking center stage. A mainstay of buffets, picnics, and potlucks throughout the 1940s and beyond, these bite-sized appetizers were prized for their elegant presentation and an irresistibly creamy, tangy flavor. After seemingly shifting into the background during the late 20th century, deviled eggs have recently re-emerged as a stylish appetizer, with many modern recipes getting inventive twists.
A classic batch sees the eggs hard-boiled and halved, before the yolks are scooped out and mixed with mayonnaise and mustard. Then, the yolk mixture gets piped or spooned back into the hollowed egg whites, creating a satisfying snack with heaps of visual appeal. If you're feeling creative, there are plenty of ways to upgrade this retro favorite. Try adorning each bite with some flavorful toppings, such as crispy pancetta, smoked salmon, pickled jalapeños, or even a spoonful of caviar. You can spruce up the filling itself, too, by adding warmth with a dash of hot sauce, extra richness with cream cheese, or blending in creamy avocado for a pleasing pop of green.