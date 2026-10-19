18 Iconic Fall Foods, Ranked
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When we think of autumn, we think of swirling leaves, glorious sunsets, falling acorns, and food. Then there's the food: apples, pumpkins, and turkey, along with butternut squash, green bean casserole, and dinner rolls. We think of stuffing and getting stuffed, and we think about how all these dishes somehow taste better once the cooler weather kicks in. In the spirit of the season, we decided to rank some of the most iconic fall foods.
There are so many autumnal dishes, so you can't expect your favorite to be at the top of this list (but if it is, we like the way you think). Rather, we've ranked these perennial favorites according to a set of criteria to limit as much bias as possible. For each dish, we examined its general popularity, as well as how reliably consistent it is, how easily it can be customized, and whether it contains seasonal ingredients. You can read more about our methodology at the end of this article.
18. Boiled Brussels sprouts
You know that feeling of arriving at your in-laws' house for Thanksgiving dinner and fighting the urge to puke on the spot? If so, it's likely that a pot of boiling Brussels sprouts was the culprit. YouGov data shows that Brussels sprouts are the 50th most popular vegetable in the United States, which firmly places them at the bottom of the list, narrowly beating radishes and beetroot.
This cruciferous vegetable's sulfuric compounds are to blame for its infamous aroma, and sadly, boiling them remains a popular technique, despite the existence of other methods that yield more palatable scents, flavors, and textures. Mushy, boiled Brussels sprouts can quell one's appetite entirely, which is why we urge you to roast or braise them with balsamic vinegar and oil instead.
17. Cranberry sauce
Cranberry sauce may look pretty, but in reality, it's one of the most controversial dishes you'll find on a holiday table. Folks are often of the opinion that homemade versions are too heavy-handed with the orange zest, and canned versions may land better with your family. Still, we've tried many store-bought cranberry sauce brands and found that they range from watery to gelatinous, and from overtly saccharine to excessively spicy. Yes, there are a few good options on the market, but you may need to go out of your way to find them.
Worst-case scenario: You get stuck with leftover cranberry sauce and need to figure out what to do with it before it develops mold. We recommend adding it to parfaits and sandwiches or freezing it to prevent food waste.
16. Turkey
There's a reason why turkey has engendered so many sitcom episodes and movie scenes about turkeys exploding or burning, as well as scenarios where characters are forced to sit through dinner chewing dry, rubbery turkey so as not to offend the one who cooked it. Making the perfect turkey is a tedious process, and you have to stick to a well-planned Thanksgiving timeline in order for it to come together at just the right moment.
At the end of the day, it might be worth buying pre-made turkey instead. Or else, you might try a vegan option like Gardein Plant-based Turk'y Roast (a personal favorite of ours). Just because turkey is an iconic centerpiece of a holiday table doesn't mean that you have to put yourself through the wringer to please others. If you're hosting a meal, you could even tell guests to bring their own turkey; you have enough on your to-do list!
15. Sweet potato rolls
When made well, sweet potato rolls are soft, delicious, and have just the right amount of earthy flavor. Furthermore, a basket of sweet potato rolls on your table can be a sweet surprise. Yeast rolls and dinner rolls are readily available at most American grocery stores, but sweet potato rolls tend to fall more under the domain of the home kitchen — which also means that they can go very, very wrong if you don't allot them the proper time and attention.
A batch of sweet potato rolls made with yeast typically requires hours of preparation time. You need to cook the sweet potatoes, activate the yeast, mix and knead the dough, let the dough rise, shape the rolls, let the rolls rise, glaze the rolls, and finally stick them in the oven. Depending on how adept you are at bread making, you might end up with soft, delicate, buttery rolls, or else rock-hard ones. Practice makes progress, so plan your fall baking schedule accordingly.
14. Apple cider donuts
Don't get us wrong: We love apple cider donuts, but it's because we love donuts in general. We do wish the apple cider was more evident in their flavor. This shouldn't stop you from enjoying an apple cider donut at a farm stand or pumpkin patch (you may already have a favorite supplier), but tinkering with homemade recipes may turn out a result far superior.
Key word: tinkering. Professional chefs have found that apple juice concentrate helps boost the autumnal notes of this classic dessert, but you won't find it in most recipes. Similarly, brown butter can also enhance the flavor of apple cider donuts, but you'll need to account for more prep time if you go that route. These cakey, crispy donuts have a lot of potential, but so far, it's remained largely untapped.
13. Pumpkin spice lattes
Everyone — man or woman, young or old, chic or goth — can enjoy a pumpkin spice latte. Despite all stereotypes, this drink does not discriminate. But here's the thing: Pumpkin spice lattes can be very delicious, but they can also be very worthy of a trash can.
It largely comes down to who's making your PSL. Major coffee chains often use commercial syrups, while smaller coffee shops are more likely to craft their own pumpkin sauces starring local produce and fresh spices. Even in the latter case, however, you might not be pleased with what's in your cup. We've done our research on PSL preferences across America, and folks are greatly divided on whether the drink should be more spicy or more pumpkin-y. It can be difficult to know which kind of PSL you're getting, which is why we've assigned this latte a low ranking.
12. Pumpkin pie
Pumpkin pie is just about as iconic as you can get when it comes to fall foods. But iconic doesn't necessarily mean beloved, and the earthy flavors of pumpkin pie certainly aren't for everyone. Still, we love how this dish helps offset some of the sweeter staples that become abundant this time of year, including cookies, candy corn, streusel muffins, and buckets of Halloween candy.
Its middle-of-the-pack ranking is also partially a result of how some pumpkin pies turn out grainy and rubbery, with soggy crusts to boot. The perfect pie should be silky smooth and contained within a crisp crust. Pumpkin pies don't have to be monotonous or homogenous, though. For instance, if whipped cream is not your thing, consider alternative toppings like marshmallows and ice cream.
11. Pecan pie
Pecan pie might be a non-negotiable for you every autumn – especially if you're from the South. Like pumpkin pie, we appreciate how pecans' earthy flavors make this dessert stand out from others. There's a fair amount of toasted, buttery warmth in this pie, too. Its popularity has resulted in a proliferation of recipes; some of the most common variations include chocolate pecan pie and bourbon pecan pie. In Texas, you'll even find pecan pies spiked with jalapeños and hot sauce.
Still, pecan pie is generally more expensive than other pie variations, and both its sweetness and heavy nature can be off-putting for many people. And of course, if anyone at the table is allergic to tree nuts, it's a no-go.
10. Scalloped potatoes
If you're a meat-and-potatoes kind of person, then a helping of scalloped potatoes can easily serve as half your dinner. Depending on the recipe, this filling dish may be packed with cheese, butter, milk, and heavy cream. We've also had spectacular vegan versions that employ cashews in lieu of dairy. The ingredients of scalloped potatoes are simple and relatively inexpensive, and the method is easy. Except for one caveat: The potatoes need to be sliced evenly and incredibly thin.
Ideally, you'd use a mandoline to achieve the ⅛-inch slices required for this dish (any thicker, and you'd have to adjust the baking time and accept a subpar texture). Still, there's a shortcut for quicker scalloped potatoes that doesn't require any fancy equipment, so keep that in mind while grocery shopping.
9. Pumpkin muffins and pumpkin bread
Pumpkin muffins are coffee house staples this time of year, but since you can usually make pumpkin bread with the exact same batter, we're lumping the two together. These sweet, earthy baked goods win bonus points for being easy to prepare at home. Not comfortable around all those measuring utensils? You could always turn to Trader Joe's pumpkin bread and muffin mix. The result will please the whole family, picky children included.
For those with a sweet tooth, a streusel topping may be non-negotiable, but you could also add pecans or walnuts to the batter for a healthier twist. Pumpkin bread is great for breakfast or for dessert, and its versatility is why it once topped our list of sweet fall treats. Still, it can be a bit too earthy and richly spiced for some people, which is why a few other sweet dishes surpassed it in this review.
8. Green bean casserole
When made well, green bean casserole is a creamy, stick-to-your-ribs side item that pairs wonderfully with most other autumnal dishes. However, it could feasibly serve as your main course, too, especially when you're following our easy and healthy green bean casserole recipe. We're talking mushrooms, onions, and green beans, amped with Parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs, and butter. Most recipes also call for fried onions, which give this dish extra texture.
Being a casserole, this iconic fall food is relatively easy to make. But watch out for the cream of mushroom soup that many recipes require. The sodium content of Campbell's condensed cream of mushroom soup is rather high, which may not be ideal for all eaters.
7. Apple pie
It's unclear whether apple pie or pumpkin pie is more popular in the U.S. Certainly, we'd be more likely to spot apple pie on a diner's year-round menu than pumpkin, and many of us prefer the sweeter flavors and juicier textures of apple pie anyways.
Furthermore, apple pie wins extra points for being pretty. You don't have to top this dessert with a latticed crust, but it definitely adds to the aesthetic. When adorned with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, a single slice of apple pie has all the textural variation you could ever dream of. There are plenty of store-bought options and miniature versions to choose from as well. Apple pie isn't perfect; some recipes are too sweet, and others are too gelatinous, so check out our ranking of apple pies from grocery store bakeries before tapping your credit card.
6. Cinnamon rolls
For many people, cinnamon rolls are reminiscent of leisurely Saturday mornings or shopping trips at the mall, where Cinnabon's aroma can infuse an entire food court. Cinnamon rolls are delicious and readily available from coffee shops, bakeries, and grocery stores, especially during the fall. Once the leaves start to fall, you might even see them in chai-spiced or maple-infused variations.
We have countless cinnamon roll recipes in our repertoire, and there are likewise excellent store-bought options on the market. It's only because some cinnamon rolls can be cloying that they haven't earned one of the very top spots in this list. If you typically find cinnamon rolls too sweet, try making them with sourdough discard for a tangy twist, or just leave off the icing. Spreading cream cheese on top of a roll can help cut its sweetness, too.
5. Butternut squash soup
Soup is one of the easiest dishes to make any time of the year. For many recipes, you only need to saute a few aromatics — typically, onions, garlic, and perhaps celery or ginger — boil them with other vegetables, and then puree the whole pot. Butternut squash soup is one of our favorite soup flavors in the fall because it capitalizes on a seasonal ingredient packed with nutrients. And as long as you keep in mind our main tip for cutting butternut squash for soup, kitchen prep will be a breeze.
This dish is creamy and naturally sweet, and it's endlessly customizable. Can you take the heat? Add a dusting of cayenne. Craving more herbaceous flavors? Turn to sage and thyme. Feeling a cold coming on? Amp up the ginger. This soup can easily be made vegan by using coconut milk. To make butternut squash soup a more filling main course, just add a handful each of croutons and pumpkin seeds.
4. Apple cider
Fall is the kind of season where it may be tank-top-and-shorts weather one day, then jacket-and-hat weather the next. Thankfully, apple cider caters to both kinds of days. It can be served hot or cold, and it's a staple at pumpkin patches and hayrides. Jugs are widely available at farmers markets this time of year, too, so there's no need to make it at home. Still, we've made apple cider in an Instant Pot before with immense ease; you don't need much more than apples, brown sugar, an orange, and warm spices like cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg.
Adults might enjoy a cup of spiked apple cider while the kids savor a glass of sparkling. There's even the possibility of apple cider kombucha if you're into fermentation. And if you're not drinking it from a glass, you can cook with leftover apple cider when its expiration date is fast approaching.
This versatility is why apple cider has earned such a high ranking on this list. Alongside all the hearty dishes we've described, its fresh flavors are a welcome treat.
3. Apple butter
Have you ever come home from the apple orchard or farmers market with more apples than you know what to do with? Thankfully, there's a way to preserve the flavor of these seasonal fruits all year round: apple butter.
This spread is typically prepared by cooking apples along with sugar and spices until the mixture is mushy enough to puree. This step can take as long as half a day in a slow cooker, or just half an hour on the stovetop. The applesauce is then simmered once more until thick and creamy. Apple butter is typically sweet, but not cloying. We've even been pleased with unsweetened apple butter before. If you're not going the homemade route, you can typically find apple butter in stores each autumn.
Apple butter can be incorporated into oatmeal, slathered onto toast, and substituted for jam in a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. There's not much to critique about this sweet, deeply complex condiment, except to say that it's more of a luxury item than something that can fill your belly. If you're on a budget, you might find its price prohibitive.
2. Kale salad
Kale tends to get more than its fair share of beef from, well, people who love beef. It's a shame because this uber-healthy salad green can fit into everyone's diet. Despite being one of the most recognizable superfoods, kale is still avoided by some people because sadly, not enough people teach us how and why to massage kale salad. Also, kale Caesar salads have been accepted as the norm.
Many gardeners rejoice when they see kale emerge into its full glory each October. A few other seasonal ingredients that complement kale include cranberries, apples, roasted hazelnuts, squash, and citrus-forward dressing. Kale salads are one of the only uncooked meals we can get once the weather turns cold, which is great news on both the textural front. And if you don't want it as your main course, it's still an excellent side dish.
1. Chili
Once fall truly feels like fall, there's one dish that we want regularly in stock: chili. It warms us up from the inside out, and it can be packed with protein (and plenty of vitamins and minerals, too). There are plant-based versions, meat-heavy versions, and everything in between. In fact, there are over a dozen commonly recognized types of chili, and if you have leftover vegetables, there's no better way to use them than your own kitchen-sink variation.
While you might eventually get tired of sweet desserts like pie and donuts, chili's savory nature and versatility invite you to enjoy it over and over again all fall long. Even the same batch of chili can be given new life as leftovers, perhaps by garnishing it with crunchy tortilla strips and avocado slices one night, then a dollop of Greek yogurt the next. It's one of the best dishes for large families, too, because it can be prepared en masse and simmered all day long in a slow cooker or Instant Pot. So what are you waiting for? Go stock up on your chili essentials!
Methodology
To curate this ranking, we first took note of the general sentiment surrounding a dish. Everyone knows that an entire pie can disappear from the dessert table before some folks have even finished their first course. At the same time, a bowl of cranberry sauce might remain completely untouched.
Next, we examined how reliably delicious a dish is. In other words, do some restaurants tend to get it entirely wrong? The more consistent a dish, the more points it earned. After that, we noted how easily customizable a dish is to appeal to different palates. Finally, we gave bonus points to those starring seasonal ingredients.