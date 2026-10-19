18 Iconic Fall Foods, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When we think of autumn, we think of swirling leaves, glorious sunsets, falling acorns, and food. Then there's the food: apples, pumpkins, and turkey, along with butternut squash, green bean casserole, and dinner rolls. We think of stuffing and getting stuffed, and we think about how all these dishes somehow taste better once the cooler weather kicks in. In the spirit of the season, we decided to rank some of the most iconic fall foods.

There are so many autumnal dishes, so you can't expect your favorite to be at the top of this list (but if it is, we like the way you think). Rather, we've ranked these perennial favorites according to a set of criteria to limit as much bias as possible. For each dish, we examined its general popularity, as well as how reliably consistent it is, how easily it can be customized, and whether it contains seasonal ingredients. You can read more about our methodology at the end of this article.