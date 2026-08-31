Where To Find The Best Local Pumpkin Spice Latte In Every State (No Starbucks Required)
Go to the right coffee shop, and you'll find that pumpkin spice lattes are anything but vanilla. And we're not just saying that PSLs are magical concoctions of espresso, milk, pumpkin puree, and spices like cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and ginger. We're also acknowledging that there are many variations of the PSL beyond the one from Starbucks, which is credited for the widespread introduction of the now-iconic autumnal beverage, debuting it in 2004. Some are made with brown butter, some contain more pumpkin, and some even invite global flavors like hojicha into the mix.
From college town coffee houses to celebrated local chains, practically every coffee shop in America sells a PSL by early October. The competition is fierce, but we've rounded up some of the best local pumpkin spice lattes across the country. According to multiple studies, Western states are more partial to this autumnal drink than the rest of America. But some of these shops in other states could change that narrative.
In curating this list, we looked for businesses that are known for high-quality espresso and carefully crafted PSLs. We were especially stoked to discover shops that have added creative, well-received spins to their PSLs. Seasonal specials often change, so there's no guarantee that these drinks will remain in their same avatars this coming fall. Nevertheless, given the popularity of each drink listed, we imagine that the businesses will hold new iterations to similarly high standards. You can learn more about our methodology at the end of this article.
Alabama: The Moon Bakeshop
The pumpkin spice latte at The Moon Bakeshop has gone by the names P.S. I Love You, Pumpkin Patch, and Autumn Glow in previous years, and it's consistently recommended by locals and local publications. In fact, the drink — which is made with real pumpkin — has been known to stick around for the winter menu, due to its popularity. Pair it with a fall baked good, like pumpkin cruffins or pumpkin cheesecake.
(256) 270-8435
201 Jefferson St, Huntsville, AL 35801
Alaska: Black Cup
Black Cup is known for producing a thick, pumpkin-forward, and richly spiced PSL called "The Real Pumpkin Spice Latte." It contains steamed milk, espresso, pumpkin spice, and freshly ground nutmeg (grinding nutmeg just before using it makes it far more potent). Black Cup doesn't use mass-produced pumpkin spice syrup, but instead, makes it own with real pumpkin. This drink is said to be far more complex and have a cleaner finish than Starbucks' version.
(907) 274-0026
341 E Benson Blvd, Anchorage, AK 99503
Arizona: Colados Coffee & Crepes
Colados Coffee comes highly recommended not only for its pumpkin spice lattes, but also for its pumpkin crêpes and pumpkin matcha. One Yelper shared that their pumpkin-themed order was "the stuff dreams are made of," and another shared that they were happy to be able to buy an iced PSL year-round. It's easy to customize your order here, and you can even ask for a drizzle of cajeta or lechera, to make this latte even more unique.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: Koffee with a Kause
There's a lot to love about Koffee with a Kause, starting with its support of local nonprofits. But its superb pumpkin spice latte also helps. The pumpkin is readily apparent in both flavor and aroma, and the latte isn't syrupy sweet. Plus, it's said to be fantastic over ice. In addition to the classic, try the Ghost Pumpkin, a seasonal special that combines coffee, white chocolate, and pumpkin.
koffee-with-a-kause.square.site
Multiple locations
California: Recreational Coffee
If you're craving a pumpkin spice latte with more depth of flavor, head to Recreational Coffee. Made with real pumpkin, this shop's brown butter pumpkin latte has delighted customers in years past with its housemade syrup, nutty undertones, and pumpkin flavor. It's one of the better hot pumpkin spice lattes in the city, and it's clear why — brown butter is a unique ingredient that can be added to PSLs to support aroma, as well as to introduce notes of toffee.
(562) 436-4954
237 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802
Colorado: Tí Cafe
It won't be long until the fall menu debuts at Tí Cafe in early September, and when it does, customers will be treated to another creative twist on the pumpkin spice latte. Last year, the Pumpkin Pie Biscoff Hojicha Latte was joined by other pumpkin spice themed beverages, including an egg coffee and a Thai tea. Locals love this coffee shop, so no matter what's on the menu this year, you're in good hands.
(720) 940-6663
30 N Broadway, Denver, CO 80203
Connecticut: Koffee?
There's no question about it — Koffee? has a spectacular pumpkin spice latte that is best enjoyed in the cozy, eclectic shop itself. The Real Pumpkin Spice Latte, as it's called, can be made hot or iced. The aroma and flavor of pumpkin truly shine in this beverage. The coffee itself is said to be of high quality, too — and made strong, in case that's what you need at the moment.
(203) 465-6244
104 Audubon St, New Haven, CT 06511
Delaware: Faire Café
With a base of Rival Bros Coffee espresso and milk, this shop's pumpkin latte is crafted using housemade pumpkin sauce, while a dusting of nutmeg adds to the aesthetic and flavor. This beverage often sticks around for the winter, though the gingerbread latte gives it strong competition. Indeed, Faire Café is generally known for its high-quality syrups and strong brews, and there are plenty of seasonal favorites — like the apple sage latte — to keep you coming back for more.
216 West 9th St, Wilmington, DE 19801
Florida: Rosso Coffee Club
Don't feel embarrassed about wanting to try (and photograph) Rosso Coffee Club's trendy pumpkin brûlée latte. This iced beverage, which is topped with cold foam and a brûléed layer of sugar, can be served in a real pumpkin if you remember to pre-order it the day before. Fans say it's not sickly sweet, and it's infused with notes of vanilla, helping it stand apart from other PSLs.
(954) 347-1671
1975 S Flamingo Rd, Davie, FL 33325
Georgia: Dancing Goats
The pumpkin pie latte at Dancing Goats sounds like your typical PSL on paper; it consists of espresso, milk, pumpkin, and a blend of spices (cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, and ground ginger, to be specific). But this local chain, which can reliably be found across Atlanta, is known for having well-balanced pumpkin pie lattes, and they contain just the right amount of sweetness. The fall menu has already dropped, so drop everything and get yourself one, pronto!
Multiple locations
Hawaii: Honolulu Coffee Co.
Along with the pumpkin spice cold brew, the pumpkin spice latte at Honolulu Coffee Co. is sure to get folks in the autumnal spirit. It's a creamy concoction of pumpkin puree, espresso, milk, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and allspice. In the past, there's also been a Pumpkin Haupia Latte, which added a complementary coconut flavor to the classic beverage.
Multiple locations
Idaho: Alchemist Coffee Roasting Co.
If you typically find pumpkin spice lattes too sweet, try the one sold at Alchemist Coffee Roasting Co. It's made with real pumpkin, and it's said to lean more heavily into the spices than the sweetner, which here are dates (which provide more flavor as well). Additionally, its default version contains almond milk — great news for those who avoid dairy. If you'd like to try it with chai instead of coffee, that's an option, too.
Multiple locations
Illinois: Two Mile Coffee Bar
In years past, Team Pumpkin has pleased customers by adding maple syrup and coconut to the classic PSL. Also in this fan favorite are the flavors of pumpkin puree, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, and sweetened condensed milk. Topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of spice, it's allegedly not too sweet. There's even a wintry version of it containing chocolate and toasted coconut chips.
(773) 629-6001
9907 S Walden Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60643
Indiana: Falls Perk Coffee House
You could get a PSL at Falls Perk Coffee House, but why stop there when you can enjoy one of the more creative options? The immensely popular Pumpkin Fluff Latte consists of pumpkin pie sauce and marshmallow fluff, and it can be had hot or cold. The PFL has already dropped, so plan a trip to the coffee house ASAP.
(765) 778-3423
125 N Pendleton Ave, Pendleton, IN 46064
Iowa: Java House
The pumpkin pie latte at Java House places less emphasis on the pumpkin and more emphasis on the spice. Still, it's sweet enough, and the espresso itself is held in high esteem. The concoction of pumpkin spice, white cocoa, and caramel is already available at all Java House locations, along with several other autumnal drinks.
Multiple locations
Kansas: Urban Prairie Coffee
At Urban Prairie Coffee, you don't have to wait until the fall to get a pumpkin spice latte; it's available year-round. One Yelper reported that while Starbucks' PSL tastes too fake and sweet for their liking, Urban Prairie's version leans more into the spices, and demonstrates restraint with the syrup. The fall menu will likely include variants on the PSL, such as last year's Fireside Latte featuring pumpkin, toasted marshmallow, and cinnamon.
urbanprairiecoffee.square.site
(913) 214-2255
5606 Johnson Dr, Mission, KS 66202
Kentucky: The Roost Latonia
At The Roost Latonia, you can grab coffee, sip on cocktails, listen to music, shop for vintage and antique items, and appreciate art (not all at the same time, of course). The shop also makes a mean pumpkin spice latte. Last year's iteration included a cinnamon cold foam, but you could ask for whipped cream instead. Invest in a refillable bucket for your coffee if you plan on returning.
(859) 663-6014
3616 Decoursey Ave, Latonia, KY 41015
Louisiana: Luca Eats
Luca Eats has not been stingy in years past with its pumpkin offerings; last year, a pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin pie cold brew, and pumpkin chai were all up for grabs. The PSL is infused with warming spices, and it's topped with cold foam and a dusting of cinnamon. Nearly all the latte reviews for this shop on Yelp are stellar, so make sure to return and try other seasonal menus.
(504) 866-1166
7329 Cohn St, New Orleans, LA 70118
Maine: Coffee by Design
Coffee by Design is commonly regarded as one of the best coffee shops in Portland, and its pumpkin spice latte has been an autumnal staple for over 10 years. It contains espresso, milk, house-made pumpkin sauce, and cinnamon, and it can be enjoyed hot or cold. Or, for a change of pace, try this drink's sibling: The Harvest Spice Latte. It consists of nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, and allspice, and it's entirely unsweetened.
(207) 874-5400
1 Diamond St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Atwater's
There are plenty of fine foods from Atwater's with which you can stock your kitchen, from award-winning cheese and jam to quarts of soup. Not to mention, Atwater's is a great place to grab a meal. But what draws many folks to these cafes each autumn are the cozily spiced pumpkin lattes. Atwater's roasts local pumpkins only when they are in season to make its signature syrup, meaning the fall menu won't launch until mid-September.
Multiple locations
Massachusetts: Sofra Bakery & Cafe
Speaking from personal experience, we can confirm that Sofra Bakery & Cafe is one of the best bakeries in Boston. It turns out that this Middle Eastern institution also produces some of the best pumpkin spice lattes in the state. Only, they're dubbed "Pumpkin Jam Lattes" because they contain Sofra's famous pumpkin jam, made with sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, salt, and Long Island cheese pumpkins. They're not too sweet and best enjoyed with a pastry.
Multiple locations
Michigan: Dessert Oasis Coffee Roasters
Hour Detroit Magazine has honored Dessert Oasis Coffee Roasters many times with the title of Best Coffee Shop and Best Coffee Brand, so it's no wonder that this micro roaster's pumpkin spice latte is at the top of its game. It's been a coveted item for years, not only because of the excellent coffee beans, but also because of the house-made pumpkin spice syrup. Look out for notes of allspice and ginger in addition to the standard cinnamon and nutmeg.
Multiple locations
Minnesota: Five Watt Coffee
For those who aren't yet on the PSL bandwagon, the Pumpkin Spice "Lawsuit" at Five Watt Coffee is in order. It's rare to find cinnamon bitters in a PSL, but that's what you'll get at this local chain, along with spices, real pumpkin, and whipped cream. And if you're wondering about that name, this drink used to be called a Venti Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, so you can imagine how that turned out.
Multiple locations
Mississippi: The Bean
House-made pumpkin sauce gives The Bean's fall menu all the cozy vibes you've been looking for. You might find a Pumpkin Pie Latte, or else a traditional pumpkin spice latte by the name of Sweater Weather on the menu. Regardless, it's a well-known fact that this is one of the most comfy spots in town to sip on your drink, so turn down the takeaway cup just this one time.
(769) 572-5752
2914 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216
Missouri: McLain's Bakery
In 2024, McLain's Bakery sold a Pumpkin Butternut Spice Latte and in 2025, a Brown Sugar Pumpkin Spice Latte. We'll find out what pumpkin spice drink is in store for this year in September. One customer praised the Pumpkin Butternut Spice Latte for not being too sweet, so it may be a well-balanced PSL where you can still taste the coffee. McLain's Bakery is also one of the best places in the country to get a slice of cake – just saying.
Multiple locations
Montana: Florence Coffee Co.
Florence Coffee Co., or FloCo as many locals call it, is famous for using real pumpkin in its pumpkin spice latte. Those who are averse to the gourd may not be fond of this drink, but it's received plenty of raving reviews. In fact, one Yelper went so far as to say that it "restored [their] faith in PSLs." You can have it hot or iced at one of the many locations around Montana.
Multiple locations
Nebraska: The Mill Coffee & Tea
At The Mill Coffee & Tea, you can still easily discern coffee underneath the pumpkin and spices in its pumpkin spice latte. Multiple reviewers have indicated that this drink taps into a subtle pumpkin flavor and doesn't taste chemically concocted — after sampling enough PSLs, you're able to tell which ones contain Monin or Torani syrups. And because aesthetics are a large part of the dining experience, we're happy to share that this latte is gorgeous.
Multiple locations
Nevada: Take It Easy Roasters
All the specials at Take It Easy Roasters are crafted with out-of-the-box thinking, and the autumnal ones are no different. In 2025, the PSL was topped with a Chantilly rim and grated nutmeg, and the Pumpkin Horchata took the already popular Mí Horchata Latte one step further. Fresh pumpkin, maple syrup, and vanilla, oh my! Chow down on some Colombian baked goods while you're visiting.
(702) 463-7111
3540 Wynn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103
New Hampshire: Frontside Coffee Roasters
As one of the best spots for lattes in Central New Hampshire, Frontside Coffee Roasters doesn't disappoint with its PSL. Indeed, one Yelper reported that they had never had a better one. In addition to the classic, other pumpkin spice beverages have been featured in years past, including the maple whipped cream-adorned Harvest Coffee. Coffee aficionados will be happy to taste the responsibly sourced coffee beans, too.
(603) 356-3603
2697 White Mountain Hwy, North Conway, NH 03860
New Jersey: Fahrenheit Coffee Company
When the pumpkin spice syrup is made in-house, as it is at Fahrenheit Coffee Company, you can count on a fresher, more complex flavor profile. One customer explained that the pumpkin syrup reminded them of an autumnal candle, but in a good way. This shop crafts a well-balanced pumpkin spice latte with notes of vanilla, and if coffee isn't your thing, you can also order a pumpkin spice matcha.
instagram.com/fahrenheit_coffeeco
Multiple locations
New Mexico: Piñon Coffee House
From pumpkin spice ground coffee to pumpkin pie lattes, Piñon Coffee House has your autumnal cravings covered. What's more, 2026's fall menu is already available, including both a pumpkin pie latte and a red chile pumpkin mocha. Check out the pastries, too; we wouldn't turn down a popular biscochito donut, modeled after the cinnamon and anise spiced cookies beloved in New Mexico.
Multiple locations
New York: Maman
Maman brings the cozy vibes year-round, but fall is particularly special at this coffee shop that can be found all over New York City. That's when the pumpkin pie latte graces the menu, a special that returns every year. Brown sugar and maple syrup sweeten this warmly spiced drink, while pumpkin puree gives it earthy undertones. It's not too sweet, and it can be ordered with either espresso or matcha.
Multiple locations
North Carolina: Omie's Coffee Shop and Roastery
If Kevin Jonas approves of the brown butter pumpkin pie latte at Omie's Coffee Shop and Roastery, then that's reason enough for us all to try one at this down-to-earth, dog-friendly shop. Restrained in sweetness, but not in flavor, one Yelper detected notes of pie crust in this warmly spiced beverage. And if you've got the right barista, you might be treated to some adorable pumpkin latte art.
(919) 908-0079
2300 N Roxboro St, Durham, NC 27704
North Dakota: Meg-A-Latte
Pumpkin spice lattes are a recurring favorite every fall at Meg-A-Latte, a coffee chain with nearly a dozen locations in North Dakota. If a traditional PSL is feeling a bit too basic, try one of the many pumpkin spice variations. In years past, Meg's Pumpkin Pie has added vanilla bean and hazelnut to the mix (along with pumpkin sauce, of course). Or, swap the hazelnut for white chocolate, and you've got last year's Jack O' Lantern special.
Multiple locations
Ohio: The Coffee Vault
The Coffee Vault is believed by many to offer the best pumpkin spice lattes in the Galena area, and you can even get a frozen PSL here topped with whipped cream and cinnamon. The Pumpkin Fluff Latte from fall 2025 was immensely popular, with one customer saying that they still think about it to this day. There's also been a Pumpkin Roll Latte before. Nevertheless, if a hot PSL with notes of pumpkin pie, cinnamon, and caramel is just what you need, that's an option, too.
facebook.com/thecoffeevaultgalena
Multiple locations
Oklahoma: Elemental Coffee
Elemental Coffee is one of the best coffee roasters in the country, so we're not surprised that it's also a prime spot to grab a pumpkin spice latte. The addition of butternut to the shop's pumpkin syrup has made Elemental Coffee stand out from its competition. Of course, the signature drinks look spectacular, too; in autumn 2025, a yam-themed cappuccino was featured that should please PSL fans as well.
Multiple locations
Oregon: Flying Cat Coffee
Flying Cat Coffee's PSL can easily be made vegan, proving that no dairy is needed to craft a memorable fall drink. Still, whipped cream is an option, if that's what you want! The presence of genuine pumpkin has earned this drink kudos from customers, but it's not overbearingly vegetal. Nor is this drink too sweet, allowing the bold spices to do their work.
(503) 234-0910
3041 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
Pennsylvania: Elixr
Like a few other specialty coffee shops we've stumbled across, Elixr used to carry a beloved kabocha squash latte in the fall. It's recently been replaced by a more traditional pumpkin spice latte, which has earned praise from customers for not being too sweet. Elixr has won plenty of awards for its coffee and baristas, so you can count on a good base to the pumpkin spice goodness.
Multiple locations
Rhode Island: The Nitro Bar
Rhode Island may be little, but its coffee game is strong, and many locals would say that there's no better place to get a pumpkin spice latte than The Nitro Bar. The house-made pumpkin syrup features ginger and other spices, and when combined with espresso and milk, creates a PSL worth talking about. As one Instagram user noted, "this is the PSL that turns non pumpkin people into pumpkin heads."
Multiple locations
South Carolina: Swamp Rabbit Cafe & Grocery
Made with organic pumpkin puree and spices, the PSLs at Swamp Rabbit Cafe & Grocery are frequently cited as some of the best in Greenville, if not the whole state. Locally sourced produce is a top priority here, so you can feel even better about what you're sipping. Need a snack, too? Other reviewers recommend adding a pumpkin donut or pumpkin snickerdoodle cookie to your order.
(864) 255-3385
205 Cedar Lane Rd, Greenville, SC 29611
South Dakota: LaDelle and Fourth Coffeehouse
If you're having a fall wedding in South Dakota, put in an order at LaDelle and Fourth Coffeehouse for customized bottles of pumpkin spice lattes. Or, have a freshly made PSL in the cozy shop itself. The lattes here are typically not too sweet, and the coffee beans retain a bright flavor. Of course, it's South Dakota, so cinnamon and caramel rolls are top-selling items that would pair spectacularly with your latte.
(605) 428-4747
336 E 4th St, Dell Rapids, SD 57022
Tennessee: 8th & Roast
8th & Roast has won multiple accolades, including a "Best Coffee Shop" award from Nashville Scene and becoming the Official Coffee Partner of the Titans in 2025. Redditors commonly say that this shop also sells unbeatable PSLs. The fall menu has already dropped, so you can try both the Pumpkin Pie Latte and The Pumpkin Queen for yourself. The former contains pumpkin puree, brown sugar, and spices, while the latter adds salted cheesecake whipped cream and graham cracker crumbs on top.
Multiple locations
Texas: Stouthaus Coffee Roasters
Redditors have spoken, and the pumpkin spice latte and pumpkin marshmallow latte at Stouthaus are strong contenders for being the best in Austin. Surprisingly, even the pumpkin marshmallow latte has been praised for not being sickly sweet. Have your PSL here hot or cold, and know that it's made with genuine pumpkin. Stouthaus also roasts its own coffee, so pick up a bag if you like what you drink.
(512) 721-0030
Multiple locations
Utah: Culture Coffee
If we were recommending shops based on drink names alone, Culture Coffee would definitely make the cut. Last year's Not Yo Mama's Pumpkin latte featured a brown butter miso pumpkin sauce, a miso caramel drizzle, and (for the iced version) a pumpkin cold foam. That may sound decadent, but one Yelper reported that it wasn't too sweet. Meanwhile, multiple customers mused that they've never had a better drink in their life.
285 N 900 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Vermont: Front Seat Coffee
Front Seat Coffee is one of the best coffee shops in the state, and it's also one of the best places to grab a pumpkin spice latte. Or you may be able to order a Pumpkin Cajeta Latte if caramel is more your style. The PSL here leans less toward sweet and more toward spicy. Last year, there was even a PSL-inspired macaron with espresso buttercream and a pumpkin pie center!
(802) 472-7947
101 South Main St, Hardwick, VT 05843
Virginia: Commonwealth Joe
A few weeks ago, we ranked a dozen cookie butters from worst to best, and the best ones were rich in cinnamon (and sometimes nutmeg, too). It makes sense, then, why Commonwealth Joe sells a Pumpkin Cookie Butter Latte, which routinely turns heads. One Yelper reported that they had this special two days in a row, while another appreciated that the cookie butter wasn't overwhelming. Try it and other fall beverages in a coffee flight.
(855) 248-7688
520 12th St S, Ste 150, Arlington, VA 22202
Washington: Anchorhead
Most Yelpers explain that the Pumpkin Stuff Latte at Anchorhead is less sweet and more pumpkiny, with many appreciating that the baristas don't go overboard on the spice. Still, in addition to cinnamon and nutmeg, cloves, allspice, ginger, and vanilla bean paste have been included in the syrup recipe in years past. The coffee component is top-notch, too; one Yelper, who described themselves as a "self proclaimed coffee snob," said they had never had a better PSL.
Multiple locations
West Virginia: Stone Tower Brews
The Pumpkin Cheesecake Latte is a returning favorite year after year at Stone Tower Brews, a West Virginian coffee chain, but it's unlikely to be the only PSL-inspired beverage on this year's menu. A white chocolate-infused Pumpkin Spice Cake Latte, for example, was offered in 2020 and a Pumpkin Roll Latte was sold the following year. The Pumpkin Cheesecake Latte is generous with the pumpkin — great news for those who love its earthy flavors.
Multiple locations
Wisconsin: Madison Chocolate Company
We weren't expecting to find raving reviews of a pumpkin spice latte at a chocolate shop, but Madison Chocolate Company surprised us in a good way. One Redditor who isn't afraid of a little heat recommended ordering this latte as half pumpkin spice and half ghost pepper caramel, with oat milk as the base. The flavored whip is also a hit among customers
Multiple locations
Wyoming: Persephone Bakery
Persephone Bakery has been nationally recognized for its pastries, but it's also one of the best coffee shops in Jackson Hole. The pumpkin pie latte, crafted with house-made pumpkin syrup and plenty of spice, returns annually and gets great hype on social media from loyal customers. One Instagram user proclaimed it was the world's best PSL. Have it hot or iced, ideally with a croissant.
Multiple locations
Methodology
There's no consensus regarding whether a PSL must contain real pumpkin or just a blend of warming spices, and folks have a wide range of flavor preferences. We therefore kept the definition slightly loose, though we still instituted some requirements.
First, each shop listed offers at least one pumpkin-themed latte. Not a cold brew, not a cappuccino, but a latte. Usually, such drinks are featured as special items, but some shops list pumpkin spice syrup as an ingredient that can be added to any beverage — and that was okay by us. Most of the drinks on this list are expressly described as containing both real pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice, though ratios vary widely.
These lattes are all available with a coffee base, though frequently, you can order a pumpkin spice chai or matcha, too. Award-winning coffee shops were given preference due to their top-notch espresso. Finally, we looked for glowing customer reviews, prioritizing those that described the drinks as well-balanced and not sickly sweet.