Where To Find The Best Local Pumpkin Spice Latte In Every State (No Starbucks Required)

Go to the right coffee shop, and you'll find that pumpkin spice lattes are anything but vanilla. And we're not just saying that PSLs are magical concoctions of espresso, milk, pumpkin puree, and spices like cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and ginger. We're also acknowledging that there are many variations of the PSL beyond the one from Starbucks, which is credited for the widespread introduction of the now-iconic autumnal beverage, debuting it in 2004. Some are made with brown butter, some contain more pumpkin, and some even invite global flavors like hojicha into the mix.

From college town coffee houses to celebrated local chains, practically every coffee shop in America sells a PSL by early October. The competition is fierce, but we've rounded up some of the best local pumpkin spice lattes across the country. According to multiple studies, Western states are more partial to this autumnal drink than the rest of America. But some of these shops in other states could change that narrative.

In curating this list, we looked for businesses that are known for high-quality espresso and carefully crafted PSLs. We were especially stoked to discover shops that have added creative, well-received spins to their PSLs. Seasonal specials often change, so there's no guarantee that these drinks will remain in their same avatars this coming fall. Nevertheless, given the popularity of each drink listed, we imagine that the businesses will hold new iterations to similarly high standards. You can learn more about our methodology at the end of this article.