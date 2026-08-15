12 Cookie Butters, Ranked Worst To Best

If you've ever been served cookies on a flight, there's a good chance they were in a little red and white package emblazoned with the Lotus Biscoff logo. Though famous for its speculoos cookies, Lotus Bakeries has also been largely responsible for popularizing cookie butter (made from combining ground speculoos cookies with a few additional ingredients, including oils, sugars, and spices). However, the bakery can't lay claim to having come up with the mouthwatering speculoos flavor. In fact, Lotus Bakeries was only founded in 1932, and yet, speculoos cookies have a fascinating history dating all the way back to the 17th century.

That's why I decided it was worthwhile to compare cookie butters from different brands — both European and American. In this review, I examined crunchy and creamy cookie butters (I'm equally partial to both). I also tested health-oriented cookie butters and a cocoa cookie butter. I ranked these products according to factors like flavor, texture, and mouthfeel. You can learn more about my methodology at the end of this article.

There are myriad ways to use cookie butter, and now that I have a dozen jars of it in my pantry, I'll surely be experimenting with adding it to everything from coffee to oatmeal. You, too, might find that cookie butter becomes the secret ingredient to many of your favorite recipes. But you have to choose the right one.