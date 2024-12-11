Give Boxed Waffle Mix A Makeover With One Melted Ingredient

There's nothing that can brighten a breakfast faster than a stack of freshly made waffles, piled high with butter and syrup. If boxed waffle mix is a part of your regular breakfast rotation, a simple melted ingredient can instantly elevate the flavor and turn your breakfast favorite on its head (in a good way, of course).

On Instagram, The Prince Eats reveals that melted cookie butter is key to elevating boxed waffle mix and can be added in as you make the batter. Cookie butter, like this Speculoos Cookie Butter, available on Amazon, is prized for its gingerbread-like taste and can be used for just about anything from a simple spread on toast to a secret ingredient in baked goods.

By adding just a couple of teaspoons per 1.5 cups of waffle mix, you'll infuse rich, sweet cookie flavor throughout your fluffy waffles — the same way you might if you used peanut butter or Nutella. It'll be so good, you might feel like you're eating a decadent dessert instead of a simple breakfast.