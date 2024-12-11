Give Boxed Waffle Mix A Makeover With One Melted Ingredient
There's nothing that can brighten a breakfast faster than a stack of freshly made waffles, piled high with butter and syrup. If boxed waffle mix is a part of your regular breakfast rotation, a simple melted ingredient can instantly elevate the flavor and turn your breakfast favorite on its head (in a good way, of course).
On Instagram, The Prince Eats reveals that melted cookie butter is key to elevating boxed waffle mix and can be added in as you make the batter. Cookie butter, like this Speculoos Cookie Butter, available on Amazon, is prized for its gingerbread-like taste and can be used for just about anything from a simple spread on toast to a secret ingredient in baked goods.
By adding just a couple of teaspoons per 1.5 cups of waffle mix, you'll infuse rich, sweet cookie flavor throughout your fluffy waffles — the same way you might if you used peanut butter or Nutella. It'll be so good, you might feel like you're eating a decadent dessert instead of a simple breakfast.
Endless, delicious waffle possibilities
With a stack of cookie butter-infused waffles on your plate, the next step is deciding what to top them with. The Prince Eats recommends crushing up 2 teaspoons of Biscoff cookies to add to your waffle batter, but they work just as easily as a waffle topper with a bit of whipped cream.
If you think of your waffle like a cookie, you also have delicious fruit options as toppers. Your favorite fruit-flavored cream cheese can offer extra sweetness and a smooth texture. You can keep it simple with a butter/syrup combo. Or you can amp up the cookie butter flavor with more melted cookie butter on top, creating a sweet, icing-like atop your waffles. A little bit of whipped cream and fruit is another option, giving you the taste of fresh fruit and the sweetness of whipped cream and cookie butter flavor, almost like you're eating a fruit tart.
Sometimes the easiest additions can make a world of difference in the simplest recipes. So with a little cookie butter within and atop your waffles, you can lots of sweetness and enjoy a classic breakfast favorite even more.