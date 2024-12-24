Smooth Vs Crunchy: Which Is Best For Peanut Butter Balls?

Whether you call them peanut butter buckeyes, balls, or truffles, one thing is certain: They are delicious. Honestly, anything with peanut butter and chocolate is, but that's just us. If you're in agreement, our easy peanut butter buckeyes recipe is an absolute must, especially if you're looking for a quick and easy treat to bring to a gathering. The recipe itself hinges on just a handful of ingredients, with peanut butter and chocolate at the forefront, and a few additional ones you likely already have. You might be wondering if peanut butter balls can be made with that jar of crunchy peanut butter you've got in your pantry. While it's totally possible, recipe developer Christina Musgrave recommends going with creamy peanut butter for a smooth, more satisfying texture.

Advertisement

You may be a diehard fan of crunchy peanut butter, but when it comes to making peanut butter balls, crunchy peanut butter just disturbs the overall texture too much. You're looking for this sweet treat to melt in your mouth rather than provide a workout for your mouth. To achieve the ultimate smoothness, we recommend using a standard variety, like one from our ranked list of grocery store peanut butters. Our favorite is Jif Creamy, but use whatever you have. We do suggest leaving out the natural kinds, however. Natural peanut butter may well lead to crumbly peanut butter balls that don't retain much moisture.