Even if you're hopping on a quick flight without an elevated airline menu, chances are your in-flight experience will still include a packet of cookies. Chances are even better that those cookies will be Biscoff. This near-ubiquitous darling of the fold-down tray table has origins that reach back to the 17th century and remains one of the most popular airplane cookies in the sky.

Speculoos is a longstanding staple of Belgian cuisine, a spiced biscuit made with toasty, caramelized sugar. Its story begins in the 1600s, when the Dutch East India Company introduced imported spices to Europe. In fact, the name "speculoos" itself is a nod to the speculaas spice blend first used to make the cookies: cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, cloves, and ginger. At least, the Dutch version of speculaas was made this way. Belgium's unique take on speculoos foregoes much of the spice bouquet – which would have been costly imports in the 17th century – and instead leans into caramelized brown sugar, cinnamon, butter, and kandij syrup for its distinctive toasty, toffee-like flavor and comparatively softer texture than its ultra-hard Dutch counterpart.

An alternative origin story posits that the speculoos name derives from the Latin "speculum," meaning "mirror." Early versions of the cookies were made in decorative molds shaped to look like Santa Claus. The resulting cookie would have been the mirror image of the mold. Other intricate designs, including windmills and ships, were also common. Traditionally, speculoos cookies were eaten on the feast day of St. Nicholas, celebrated on December 6. According to custom, children would place their shoes beside the fireplace overnight and wake to find them filled with speculoos biscuits and oranges — a nocturnal delivery from Sinterklaas.