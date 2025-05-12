The Trader Joe's Staple That Makes Espresso Martinis 10x Sweeter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Since the espresso martini was first slid across a bar after a model asked for a beverage that might serve as a boozy wake-up call, the cocktail has found a worldwide audience. While a simple recipe can be made with vodka, Kahlua, simple syrup, and a shot of espresso, bartenders have put their own twist on the shaken-and-strained classic. From adding flavored foam to sprinkling servings with pumpkin pie spice, this peppy drink knows few limits when it comes to tasty upgrades. Introducing Trader Joe's Speculoos Cookie Butter, which goes for $3.99 per jar, into the mix is one such example that boosts your cocktail with some serious sweetness.

Whether you garnish the glass with the cookie butter or make flavored whipped cream with melted cookie butter, inviting this sweet spread to the next cocktail hour will have you reaching for a second glass with no hesitation. Rim martini glasses with the spread and press the surface gently into crushed Biscoff cookies, which you can purchase on Amazon, chocolate flakes, or toasted coconut garnish of your choice. You can also spoon the cookie butter directly into a shaker to be shaken and mixed with ice, vodka, espresso, and coffee liqueur. Once the ingredients have been combined, you'll strain the concoction directly into your garnished glass.