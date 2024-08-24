Your Espresso Martini Needs A Pumpkin Upgrade This Fall

As of 2023, the espresso martini was the second-most popular cocktail out there, according to results from Liquor.com. It's safe to say that although these drinks have been trendy for quite some time, they're not going anywhere — and people will be ordering and sipping on them well into the fall. And yet, with all the fun beverages of the season, we don't blame you if you're craving a little something extra to make this martini feel like autumn.

To get advice on how to best upgrade yours in the coming months, we turned to Camille Wilson, author of "Free Spirit Cocktails: 40 Nonalcoholic Drink Recipes" and content creator at The Cocktail Snob. According to Wilson, an espresso martini is the perfect drink to give a pumpkin twist. "One way to give an espresso martini a fall twist is by adding pumpkin spice," she said. "Additionally, adding a spice element like cinnamon, ginger, clove, and nutmeg could really elevate the espresso martini." Since we know coffee and pumpkin go together like peanut butter and jelly (as evidenced by the infamous PSL and Starbucks Reserve's 2023 pumpkin spice espresso martini), Wilson's tip is a delicious, yet easy, way to combine these flavors at home.