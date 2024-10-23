The Simple Holiday-Inspired Upgrade For Your Next Espresso Martini

Making whipped cream at home might sound daunting, but we've tried almost every way to make whipped cream; that can help you decide on the best technique while trying Chris Cusack's advice. "The simple formula we use at Betelgeuse Betelgeuse is to use equal parts egg white and Irish cream, then complement that with [quarter] parts of your favorite flavoring and [quarter] parts of a sweetener like simply syrup or vanilla syrup," he said.

Salted caramel and mint may be good places to start in terms of flavor, but why stop there? You can find store-bought syrups from brands like Torani in festive flavors like maple, pistachio, and even toasted marshmallow. Monin sells gingerbread-flavored simple syrup if you want to lean into another holiday dessert. Or, use the sous vide method to make homemade flavored syrups for your holiday gatherings.

You can try this with our espresso martini developed by Tasting Table recipe developer Christina Musgrave. Or to make it easier and give yourself more time to host (or drink), try one of the options in our ranking of the best canned espresso martinis from brands like BuzzBallz and Thomas Ashbourne. One final tip, though: Don't forget to drink responsibly!