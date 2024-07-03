How The Sous Vide Method Can Take Homemade Syrups To The Next Level

Your sous vide immersion circulator can cook practically anything — from poultry to vegetables to seafood — guaranteeing perfect results every time thanks to precise temperature settings. But the sous vide machine can handle more than just steaks. It might seem like an unusual appliance to use for making flavored syrups since you can just simmer your ingredients together quickly on the stovetop, but using this method has a range of advantages. It's true, the syrups wiull take several hours to prepare rather than several minutes. The payoff is a better flavor transfer, especially for delicate flavors like herbs and floral ingredients, easier clean-up, and less risk of caramelizing or burning the syrup.

By holding your sous vide circulator at a constant low temperature in a closed container — around 165 degrees F for most flavor ingredients — you can slowly infuse a sugar and water mixture without losing much of the aroma to the surrounding air, as happens when you simmer the mixture on a burner. The precise temperature means the sugar won't burn. And, you can also make the syrup right in the jar you'll store it in, meaning there's less to clean up.