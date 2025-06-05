Exclusive: Fine-Dining Chefs Share Secrets To Creating Elevated Airline Menus

Airplane food is no longer just a TV dinner in the sky. Today's airlines take in-flight dining seriously, especially when it comes to passengers flying first class. In fact, some airlines are upping the ante to the extent that professional chefs are helming first-class flight menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. That's how Alaska Airlines is doing it. This elevated approach got me thinking: What does it take to pull off fine dining at 30,000 feet?

Fine dining fare is at its best when the flavors are pronounced, well-balanced, and express something deeper than food on a plate. The ability to tell stories through food requires talent, passion, and drive that chefs spend countless hours perfecting — on solid ground. Creating dishes that have the same impact in the air introduces a unique set of challenges. Airplane food is precooked and reheated. Meals are prepared in tiny airplane galleys for diners with culinary preferences all over the map. To learn more, I spoke with Brandon Jew and Brady Ishiwata Williams, two James Beard Award-winning chefs who know all about embracing the obstacles of high-altitude cuisine. I also tried their airplane food.

Jew and Williams have teamed up with Alaska Airlines to create Chef's (tray) Table, a program providing first-class passengers with in-flight menus created by some of the West Coast's brightest tastemakers. I met up with the chefs in Seattle to talk menu inspiration, the trial-and-error process of going gourmet in the sky, and the future of in-flight dining.