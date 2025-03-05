6 Essential Etiquette Rules For Eating On A Plane

Even the most essential tasks become a little more challenging when you're flying. Although you'll get a snack, a drink, and perhaps a few meals depending on the duration of your flight, attempting to eat or snack in the sky gets complicated once you are served. That's why you'll want to think through your flight and what you'll need to pack well before arriving at the airport. But with staples and snacks in tow, there are still a few etiquette tips to be aware of before you start munching mid-flight.

Jacqueline Whitmore, a business etiquette expert, former flight attendant, and founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach, shared her top six tips for being on your best behavior while eating onboard with Tasting Table. From which foods you should avoid to how to handle the worst-case scenarios, these suggestions will keep you from becoming the problem passenger on your flight. Besides, eating at 35,000 feet calls for a different set of skills than the usual dining etiquette mistakes you should avoid.