6 Essential Etiquette Rules For Eating On A Plane
Even the most essential tasks become a little more challenging when you're flying. Although you'll get a snack, a drink, and perhaps a few meals depending on the duration of your flight, attempting to eat or snack in the sky gets complicated once you are served. That's why you'll want to think through your flight and what you'll need to pack well before arriving at the airport. But with staples and snacks in tow, there are still a few etiquette tips to be aware of before you start munching mid-flight.
Jacqueline Whitmore, a business etiquette expert, former flight attendant, and founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach, shared her top six tips for being on your best behavior while eating onboard with Tasting Table. From which foods you should avoid to how to handle the worst-case scenarios, these suggestions will keep you from becoming the problem passenger on your flight. Besides, eating at 35,000 feet calls for a different set of skills than the usual dining etiquette mistakes you should avoid.
Go easy on the smells
One of the biggest mistakes you can make while flying is packing a bag full of pungent snacks. Even if something sounds delicious at home, think about how it will impact the passengers around you. "Think twice before bringing that tuna sandwich or leftover curry," Whitmore says. This tip could also be applied to onions, garlic, and other aromatics like heavily spiced or herbed dishes.
There's a good reason for this suggestion. As Whitmore explains, "Strong smells linger in a confined cabin, and your fellow passengers will thank you for keeping it mild." Even if you eat the meal or snack quickly, those around you will smell it for much longer. This is partially due to the recirculation of air in the cabin. There's nowhere for the aroma to disperse, so it takes several cycles through the airplane's filters to disappate. Stick to foods that don't have a strong smell.
Keep it neat
Aromatic snacks aside, it's important to keep your space neat and tidy. "Nobody wants to see crumbs flying or sticky fingers wiping on the seat," Whitmore told Tasting Table. "Choose easy-to-eat foods, use utensils when you can, and tidy up afterward." It's a simple tip that goes a long way. Not only will your seatmates and the crew be thankful to avoid messes, but keeping your seat and space clean will also help you more easily relax throughout the flight.
One key food group to note when keeping things tidy is condiments. "Changes in air pressure can turn sauce packets into surprise projectiles. Open them slowly —and away from your seatmate," she explains. "Tuck a napkin on your lap and keep one under drinks. You'll thank yourself if there's unexpected turbulence." Finally, don't forget to wipe down your tray with an antibacterial wipe before eating to disinfect any lurking germs.
Timing is everything
To minimize the risk of annoying other passengers with loud crunching or rattling paper, you can adopt the eating habits of those around you. "Try to eat when others are eating too," Whitmore says. "It feels more communal and less disruptive." It's a simple hack that will instantly prevent any disapproving looks or extra trips for the (already very busy) flight attendants.
Implementing this is as simple as eating when snacks or meals are passed out. Of course, if you get hungry before or after, don't hesitate to eat when you need to. Simply try to be aware of your surroundings. For example, if passengers are sleeping around you, eat foods that are quiet to munch on.
It's also important to eat foods that are easy to handle such as finger foods rather than something requiring utensils. And if you're looping back to a snack that was passed out earlier on the flight, make it count by choosing one of the options listed in Tasting Table's ranking of 11 U.S. airline snacks.
Bring your own snacks
To keep your energy level up through long trips (and to eat in a non-invasive manner outside of meal times), bring your own snacks. This ensures that you'll never be stuck starving and it will help maximize the chances of enjoying the food you're fueling with. "Opt for things like granola bars, crackers, dried fruit, or chocolate," Whitmore suggests. "Avoid foods that are saucy, crumbly, or complicated." Take a look at Tasting Table's list of the fresh foods you should avoid bringing on planes to play it safe. You can also opt for or bring umami-rich foods to make airplane food taste amazing again.
Remember to keep the volume low. "Loud, crinkly packaging is like nails on a chalkboard in a quiet cabin," she explains. "Pre-portion your snacks and open them slowly and quietly." This will help you avoid any noisy packaging while also giving you the option to reseal your snacks if you don't finish them right away. It's an easy step that makes a big difference ahead of arriving at the airport.
Be considerate of allergies
One of the most important etiquette tips for eating on flights comes down to being considerate and accommodating of passengers who have allergies. "Some flights are nut-free — don't be that person who ignores this," Whitmore says. "Be a thoughtful neighbor. If someone nearby mentions an allergy, consider switching snacks. A small change for you could mean a big difference for them." A small gesture can have a huge impact within the confines of a crowded plane.
When packing or buying snacks to bring onboard, try to buy snacks without common allergens such as peanuts. At the very least, bring an alternative to enjoy should there be someone with a severe allergy nearby. Worst-case scenario, you'll have an extra snack to enjoy when you reach your destination. Be sure to listen for flight attendant's announcements regarding allergies when you first settle into your seat as well.
How to handle spills and accidents
If something goes awry while you're eating on a plane, don't panic — but act fast. "Accidents happen — own it, apologize right away, and jump into cleanup mode," Whitmore advises. Use any leftover napkins or sanitary wipes you might have on hand. Don't forget to press the button to call a steward. "Flight attendants can help with spills, so don't hesitate to ask for assistance," she adds.
Hopefully, your seatmates will be understanding because anyone can make a mistake. Nonetheless, it's important to try to make it right when possible. "If your spill ruins someone's clothes or belongings, offer to cover cleaning costs and buy them a drink as a peace offering," Whitmore tells Tasting Table. Even if the passenger doesn't take you up on it, the gesture will go a long way.
So, next time you fly, follow these etiquette tips for a little peace of mind. With good manners, you can enjoy your food without worrying about those around you.