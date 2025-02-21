The One Flavor That Makes Plane Food Taste Amazing Again

Everyone knows that airplane food is notoriously disappointing, even if it isn't outright bad these days. No matter what you choose, it seems that most of the meals are flavorless. And while you might think this is to accommodate the palates of so many different people, there's actually a scientific reason behind it. The combined elements of the airplane cabin, such as pressure, low humidity, and loud noise, all dampen your taste buds' ability to taste sweet and salty flavors. Yet, one flavor profile is amplified under these circumstances: umami.

Umami is best thought of as savory, earthy, and meaty flavors. Umami is often found in foods such as tomatoes, cheese, meat, potatoes, and seafood such as clams or scallops (this is why tomato juice tastes better while flying too). So these are all ingredients to look for when selecting an entree to have a more enjoyable meal. But if you plan ahead, you can even bring a few umami-increasing items with you to use with your meal.