The One Flavor That Makes Plane Food Taste Amazing Again
Everyone knows that airplane food is notoriously disappointing, even if it isn't outright bad these days. No matter what you choose, it seems that most of the meals are flavorless. And while you might think this is to accommodate the palates of so many different people, there's actually a scientific reason behind it. The combined elements of the airplane cabin, such as pressure, low humidity, and loud noise, all dampen your taste buds' ability to taste sweet and salty flavors. Yet, one flavor profile is amplified under these circumstances: umami.
Umami is best thought of as savory, earthy, and meaty flavors. Umami is often found in foods such as tomatoes, cheese, meat, potatoes, and seafood such as clams or scallops (this is why tomato juice tastes better while flying too). So these are all ingredients to look for when selecting an entree to have a more enjoyable meal. But if you plan ahead, you can even bring a few umami-increasing items with you to use with your meal.
Use smarter seasonings
While piling salt onto your airplane meal won't help give it flavor, there are umami-rich options that you can use. A packet of parmesan cheese will do wonders for making a pasta dish with tomato sauce even more flavorful. Meat-based entrees can use a splash of soy sauce. If you have snacks like dried seaweed or mushrooms, you can crumble those on top of the dish too. For more options, peruse Tasting Table's 14 umami-rich foods you should always have in your pantry.
If you prefer to steer clear of these foods, you can always wear noise-canceling headphones to help disengage your middle ear. Also be sure to hydrate well with water and saline nose spray to provide moisture back to sinus receptors and taste buds. Whatever method you choose, airplane food doesn't have to be as dull as you might think. Remember to avoid relying on the specific snacks airlines offer on flights as well.