There's A Reason Airlines Offer Specific Snacks On Each Flight

Pretzels or cookies? That's often your choice of a free airline snack when you're flying economy. Admittedly a few airlines are trying to upgrade their snacks to a fruit bar or Cheeze-its, but there's still a lot of similarity to what's being served. As with any business, cost is a major concern. A pioneer in cheap snacks is Southwest Airlines, which in 1971, only offered peanuts in exchange for cheap airfares. (Today, many airlines don't serve peanuts due to passenger allergies.) Later, in the 1980's, airlines were faring poorly, and deep cost-cutting measures were imposed to save money. One of the more infamous examples is American Airline's decision to eliminate one olive per passenger salad, which actually saved the company $40,000. Its success started a trend of downsizing staff, flights, and food. According to Condé Nast Traveler, airlines can save millions of dollars just by getting rid of certain snacks.

Snacks are also chosen based on branding and cultural identity. For example, before banning peanuts from flights in 2018, Southwest marketed itself with the tagline "Nuts for Southwest." Hawaiian Airlines serves macadamia nuts and shortbread cookies made in Honolulu. The snacks offered can also be influenced by the flight's destination. Emirates serves pizza on flights to the U.S. and scones on flights headed to England. But arguably the overriding factor in why airlines serve certain snacks is because of what happens to our bodies at 30,000 feet.