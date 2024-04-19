Macadamia Nuts Are The Best Thing To Happen To Breakfast

Chocolate chips, blueberries, even pecans — sweet breakfasts lend themselves to various toppings. Whether you're a fan of pancakes or swear by buttermilk Belgian waffles, a batter-based meal pairs well with a drizzle of syrup and extra flavors. However, if you want to add some crunch to your morning mainstay, try swapping out the standard toppings for macadamia nuts.

Thanks to their flavor and crunchiness, these nuts have cropped up across social media, do-it-yourself recipes, and restaurant breakfast menus across the country. They can be mixed in syrup, a coconut macadamia French toast recipe, or you can find options at resorts like Koʻa Kea Resort in Kauai, Hawaii. At the hotel's eatery called Red Salt, these types of nuts star in multiple breakfast options including pancakes, waffles, and even coffee with options for a macadamia twist.

"Macadamia nuts have a rich, nutty, and buttery taste with a subtle sweetness," Chef Noelani Planas at Red Salt told Tasting Table. "They are crunchy yet creamy, which makes them great for sprinkling on top of softer breakfast foods to give dishes a contrasting texture."