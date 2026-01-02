I Made Brussels Sprouts 8 Ways And One Result Was Easily The Best

While I can't remember any of the words I practiced in my middle school Latin class, one distinctly visceral memory is burned into my mind: Our teacher would pack boiled Brussels sprouts in her lunchbox every day and eat them during class. My stomach would turn the moment she opened her Tupperware container, and I staunchly believed I would never try — let alone like — the cruciferous vegetable. Of course, as was the case with many foods I avoided during adolescence and swore to never eat in my life, time proved me very, very wrong.

I have since learned to adore roasted Brussels sprouts, especially when they're drenched in olive oil and balsamic vinegar, and crispy. Now, 13-year-old me wasn't exactly wrong about the pungency of boiled Brussels sprouts, but she didn't know just how many ways this vegetable can be prepared. Steaming, braising, roasting, air frying — they all turn out unique results in terms of flavor, texture, and aroma.

In this article, I'll walk you through my observations of a handful of preparation styles, giving notes on flavor and texture, as well as potential uses for each method. As is customary, I added a touch of olive oil, salt, and pepper to each batch of sprouts to enhance their flavors. My findings underlined one key point: Plug your nose if you must, but don't write off Brussels sprouts quite yet until you try a few of these techniques.