Yes, You Can Microwave Glass — But It's Complicated

It's no secret that glass is a popular go-to for storing leftovers, meal prepping, and reheating food. But the question of whether it's safe to microwave glass isn't always a clear yes or no. In general, microwaving glass is fine — as long as the container is labeled microwave-safe. Tempered glass, like Pyrex (which will last longer if you know what you're doing) or other brands designed for baking or reheating, can typically handle the microwave without an issue. But not all glassware is created equal. Decorative dishes, some vintage Pyrex containers, and anything with metallic paint or trim should never go in the microwave.

The biggest concern with microwaving glass is thermal shock — the sudden change in temperature that can cause it to crack or even shatter. That's why you shouldn't microwave a glass dish straight from the fridge. Let it come to room temperature first, and never pour cold liquid into hot glass or vice versa. If your glassware is cloudy, chipped, or etched from frequent dishwashing, it may be more prone to breakage and should be used with extra caution.