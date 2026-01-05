The Hands-Down Best Shortcut For Quicker Scalloped Potatoes

On the dining table, old-fashioned scalloped potatoes are the epitome of comfort. Golden slices of potatoes are baked to tender perfection, drenched in a creamy, bubbling sauce. In the kitchen, unfortunately, those very same slices are more or less a tedious hassle. One potato after another, you have to go through the repetitive motion of peeling off the skin and thinly slicing until there are enough to fill the baking dish. When it's last-minute, or you simply don't have the energy for them, try breezing through these steps with canned sliced potatoes. The dish will be done before you know it.

Instead of starting from scratch, canned sliced potatoes let you begin 15 minutes ahead with a pop of the can. No more knife work that feels like it takes forever, the dish is already halfway assembled the moment you think about making it. All that's left to do is drain the liquid, pat the slices dry, and stack them into the baking dish as you usually would. And just like that, a dish typically saved for special occasions becomes an easy weeknight treat for whenever the mood demands it.

You'd think that this convenience comes with a caveat, that saving time also means compromising the integrity of the dish. In reality, canned sliced potatoes taste almost indistinguishable from fresh ones, especially when they're coated in sauces and spices. They do have a more noticeable softness, but in a baked dish like scalloped potatoes, that's never a bad thing.