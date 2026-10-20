5 Sam's Club Steaks Worth The Price In 2026
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While a big, juicy steak has always been special occasion fare, the price of beef nowadays has made consumers even more hesitant to splurge. In these times, one smart move is to shop at bulk warehouse chains like Sam's Club, which often have lower prices per pound for beef. To ensure no penny of yours goes to waste, we've singled out delicious, reliable Sam's Club steaks that customers say are worth the price in 2026.
To choose our top five steaks, we closely examined customer reviews and ratings on the Sam's Club website to find out which affordable cuts get the most positive feedback. We then compared their prices to rates from other grocery stores — and even some popular steakhouses — to prove that Sam's sells them for cheaper than the competition. This includes the chain's biggest rival, Costco. While some say Costco has a better meat department than Sam's Club, the latter chain usually offers better deals while still delivering on quality.
The following Sam's Club steaks are tender, juicy, flavorful, and have earned stamps of approval from thousands of shoppers. Plus, you can save even more money on Sam's Club steaks with perks like Sam's Cash and Instant Savings. With options ranging from dependable workhorse cuts to desirable steaks that normally cost way more, these finds prove that affordable beef doesn't have to taste cheap.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Member's Mark USDA Choice Angus Beef Top Sirloin Steak
Compared to well-marbled, pricey pieces of beef, top sirloin is one of the most economical steak cuts due to its leanness. However, Sam's Club proves that a less fatty steak isn't necessarily less tasty. The Member's Mark Choice Angus Beef Top Sirloin Steak boasts a 4.4-star rating based on feedback from over 1,700 shoppers. Several reviewers remark on the cut's unbeatable price coupled with a surprising tenderness and great flavor.
Like all steaks under the Sam's Club Member's Mark label, these top sirloins are cut fresh daily at every store. Online, the chain lists a price of about $9.97 per pound. This is cheaper than single Choice-grade sirloin steaks from the likes of Target, Wegmans, and even Walmart, the grocery chain that actually owns Sam's Club.
Customers say that this Member's Mark sirloin is their go-to choice for a family steak night that won't break the bank. One reviewer on the Sam's Club website said the steaks "are trimmed perfectly and are as flavorful and tender as those served at many fine restaurants," while a second customer praised the product's "delicious sirloin flavor," calling it the "best meat choice on a budget." Another shopper declared, "At Sam's less expensive doesn't mean lower quality." Shoppers say these sirloins are delicious seared in a cast iron skillet, but they're also fantastic when grilled, whether served whole or cut up for kabobs.
Member's Mark USDA Choice Angus Beef Boneless Chuck Roast
Rather than slicing and searing it like a steak, it's best to slow-cook chuck roast, but its tender, melting texture and beefy flavor are worth the wait. According to Sam's Club customers, the 4.7-star Member's Mark USDA Choice Angus Beef Boneless Chuck Roast will do all your favorite pot roast recipes justice, and it's priced at just around $7.47 per pound online. A Choice-grade, boneless chuck roast from Costco costs over a dollar more per pound, and Sam's Club beats Target's price for the cut, too.
Shoppers rave about the Member's Mark chuck roast for its flavorful marbling, superior tenderness, and unbelievable value. "This was one of the most delicious, tender, and moist roasts I've ever had," wrote one reviewer on the Sam's Club website, while another satisfied customer said, "The price was just so cheap, I checked with the meat department to ensure it was correct. It was!" Sam's Club members also love how big these roasts are, which further adds to the value. One reviewer said that two of these roasts can feed 11 people while still supplying leftovers for sandwiches and hash.
In addition to eating it as a simple roast, shoppers love to use Member's Mark beef chuck in fajitas, beef stroganoff, and even slow cooker birria tacos. One reviewer called the cut "mind-blowing" when served with Sam's Club tortillas and salsa. It's clear that this is one of the most versatile and affordable steaks in the whole store.
Member's Mark USDA Choice Angus Beef T-Bone Steak
Though both cuts are large and luxurious, T-bone steaks are more affordable than ribeyes, making the former a great choice for a fancy dinner that still saves you a few bucks. At $15.97 per pound, the Member's Mark USDA Choice Angus Beef T-Bone Steak is one of Sam's Club's more expensive cuts, but shoppers find the price reasonable for such a tasty steak. Plus, Sam's still beats other retailers who sell T-bones for higher rates, not to mention popular restaurants like Texas Roadhouse, Saltgrass Steak House, and LongHorn Steakhouse, where you'll pay over $30 for a single piece.
Customers call the Member's Mark T-bone a tender, delicious, exceptional steak that's worth the price. "T-Bone steaks from Sam's are always awesome," said a reviewer on the Sam's Club website. "The quality of the meat is excellent." Another shopper wrote, "Best steaks around and at a great price. Always fresh and just the right amount of marbling."
Among Sam's Club members, grilling is the most popular way to cook this product, and it's also the best method to never overcook a T-bone steak again. It can be tough to make sure the tenderloin and strip parts of the steak reach the perfect doneness, and the grill gives you more control over the cooking temperature. Shoppers also note that Member's Mark T-bones are cut nice and thick, so they won't dry out easily over the flames.
Member's Mark USDA Choice Angus Beef Bone In Cowboy Ribeye Steak
Sam's Club offers a great price on another steakhouse-style cut that's typically expensive. The Member's Mark USDA Choice Angus Beef Cowboy Ribeye delivers show-stopping visuals and luxurious flavor for about $14.47 per pound online. What sets a cowboy steak apart from regular ribeye is the large bone in the cowboy cut, as well as its bigger size overall. This desirable steak is sold for as much as $60 to $75 per piece at online retailers, making Sam's Club a bargain seller in comparison.
Customers find that the Member's Mark cowboy ribeye doesn't skimp on quality, despite its lower price. "This is one of the best ribeyes that I have purchased," wrote a reviewer on the Sam's Club website. "Great marbling, easy to cook and feeds the whole family. With beef prices increasing, this is still a good bang for your buck." Another customer said, "This cowboy cut was perfect! I did a reverse sear on the smoker and got the fatty edges crispy for an incredible tasty, tender, delicious treat."
There are a lot of benefits to reverse searing a steak, especially a premium cut that you don't want to mess up — the method is gentle, consistent, and prevents overcooking. But if you're willing to play with fire, the best way to cook a cowboy cut steak is to marinate and grill it. The plentiful marbling in the beef keeps it juicy, and the smoky grilled flavor makes it taste even more special.
Member's Mark USDA Choice Angus Beef Boneless Ribeye Steak
If you prefer a classic ribeye over all else, Sam's Club still has your back with the Member's Mark USDA Choice Angus Beef Boneless Ribeye Steak. These steaks come three to a pack for around $14.97 per pound online, letting you feed a small group for quite a reasonable price. Once again, Costco's Choice ribeye is more expensive by over $2 per pound, and restaurants like Outback Steakhouse and LongHorn charge about $30 for one ribeye. Cooking these Sam's Club steaks yourself is a no-brainer decision for your taste buds and your wallet.
The Member's Mark Choice ribeyes boast a 4.6-star rating on the Sam's Club website based on 7,000 customer ratings, proving just how popular and high-quality the product is. Shoppers find that the steaks are worth the money, even if they're not the cheapest cuts around. "These tasty steaks were a great deal in the current market," wrote a customer on the Sam's Club website. "The marbling was excellent." Another reviewer called these ribeyes "Not necessarily lower [in] price ... but worth it. I grilled this pack of ribeye steaks, and I swear they were New York restaurant quality. Tender, juicy, flavorful, nicely cut and trimmed."
Shoppers say these ribeyes are thick enough to cook beautifully on the grill, and they're also great pan-seared with a butter baste. Use some of our best tips for cooking ribeye, and you really can't go wrong with this luxurious yet affordable Sam's Club cut.