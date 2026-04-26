Ribeye Vs T-Bone Steak: Which Cut Offers More Bang For Your Buck?

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Even folks who don't frequent steakhouses recognize "ribeye" and "T-bone" as some of the more premium beef cuts money can buy. The question is, if you're planning a steak dinner, which one actually gives you better value when you're dropping cash at the butcher counter? The answer isn't as straightforward as "whichever one's cheaper."

The per-pound math looks nearly identical: Choice-grade T-bones at Walmart clock in at $13.97 versus ribeyes at $14.87. T-bones are cheaper, case closed ... until you take into account what you're actually getting for the bucks you spent.

That one-dollar spread is basically meaningless once you start comparing how much meat you actually get. When you buy a T-bone, part of the price (about 25% of it) is a very heavy, dense lumbar vertebra (the "T" bone in the name), which is, of course, inedible. So that two-pound steak you managed to snatch for $27.94, at a cool $13.97 per pound? About $7 of it is inedible. You can't cook with it, you can't eat it — it's essentially dead weight. The ribeye, typically sold as boneless cuts, means you're paying for beef and getting beef.