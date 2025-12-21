The Easy Way To Save Money When Buying Steaks At Sam's Club

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Shopping for groceries requires some conscious budgeting, especially when it comes to buying higher-ticket ingredients like steak. Luckily, Sam's Club employs a few different options for shoppers that allow them to save money on their red meat purchases, and we've got the breakdown on how to get the most bang for your buck.

When shopping for steak, buying in bulk is often the most affordable and convenient option, and Sam's Club is a perfect venue for bulk steak shopping thanks to the store's many membership and loyalty perks. There are two main ways to save money on steak as a Sam's Club shopper, and these are: Instant Savings and Sam's Cash. Sam's Club describes Instant Savings as, "... limited-time promotional discounts that are electronically loaded to your Membership card". It's what the store utilizes in lieu of coupons to give members a rotating lineup of extra discounts on all kinds of products, including food and grocery items. It's a perk that is baked right into the regular Sam's Club membership, unlike the Sam's Cash program that is exclusive to the Plus Membership. Sam's Cash works like your standard cash back rewards program and earns members 2% cash back on qualifying purchases that can be put towards your next steak haul.