The Easy Way To Save Money When Buying Steaks At Sam's Club
Shopping for groceries requires some conscious budgeting, especially when it comes to buying higher-ticket ingredients like steak. Luckily, Sam's Club employs a few different options for shoppers that allow them to save money on their red meat purchases, and we've got the breakdown on how to get the most bang for your buck.
When shopping for steak, buying in bulk is often the most affordable and convenient option, and Sam's Club is a perfect venue for bulk steak shopping thanks to the store's many membership and loyalty perks. There are two main ways to save money on steak as a Sam's Club shopper, and these are: Instant Savings and Sam's Cash. Sam's Club describes Instant Savings as, "... limited-time promotional discounts that are electronically loaded to your Membership card". It's what the store utilizes in lieu of coupons to give members a rotating lineup of extra discounts on all kinds of products, including food and grocery items. It's a perk that is baked right into the regular Sam's Club membership, unlike the Sam's Cash program that is exclusive to the Plus Membership. Sam's Cash works like your standard cash back rewards program and earns members 2% cash back on qualifying purchases that can be put towards your next steak haul.
Breaking down the numbers so you can save the most on your steak
The best way to maximize your savings when buying steak at Sam's Club is to utilize both the Instant Savings and Sam's Cash perks concurrently. You can browse eligible Instant Savings items via the Sam's Club website to verify if any steak options are available before venturing on your shopping trip, or reach out to your local Sam's Club, too. Load up your cart with any discounted steaks, apply your earned Sam's Cash, and you've got yourself a successfully budgeted grocery trip.
Comparing a pricier steak cut like a tomahawk ribeye, which goes great with herb compound butter, between Sam's Club and its competitor, Costco, reveals how much opportunity there is to save money on steak. At Sam's Club, a Member's Mark USDA Choice Angus Beef Cowboy Ribeye is listed at $16.98 per pound. A similar cut from Costco comes out to about $36.73 per pound in comparison. Coupling that price difference with the potential Instant Savings eligibility and your Sam's Cash means you could go home feeling great about your steak purchase. The hardest part about shopping the great steak deals at Sam's Club is keeping up with which of your desired items are on the rotating Instant Savings program. Finding the best deal may require some consistent research. But when you find a good steak deal, you can stock up and save big. Just make sure you are properly storing your raw meat in the fridge, or pop it in the freezer, so that it lasts as long as possible.