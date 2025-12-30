16 Pot Roast Recipes You Need To Try

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nothing beats pot roast as a comfort food, especially on a cold and overcast day. It's an excellent way to transform a tougher and often inexpensive cut of meat into something that's sure to please. All you need is a bit of inspiration, a few ingredients, and the patience to cook it low and slow. Eventually, you'll have flavorful, fall-apart tender meat and, in many cases, veggies that are infused with a similar flavor and deliciousness.

Even if you have a family pot roast recipe you've been making for years, there's a world of variations that are well worth a try. Our favorite recipes, which we've gathered for you, range from traditional to those with international flair, the latter of which use unconventional spices and seasonings like juniper berries or harissa. Plus, there are not only beef recipes, but also those that use chicken, pork, venison, and even mushrooms. You can choose just one based on what's in your cupboards, or use this list for ideas on how to make your next pot roast even better.