When you're looking for something simple yet deeply comforting for dinner, there's nothing quite like classic pot roast. Ideal for feeding a family or a gathering of friends, pot roasts are known for being cosy and comforting, and make an especially great addition to chilly winter evenings. While beef may be the most common pot roast protein, this recipe switches things up by using venison instead. And, with only 15 minutes of hands-on work, recipes don't get much easier or more straightforward than this simple venison pot roast recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye.

Venison joints are at their best when cooked low and slow in a bit of broth. This cooking process allows the lean, gamey meat to cook gently while infusing it with the flavors of the stock and other ingredients, resulting in a wonderfully tender and rich entree. The venison is paired simply with onion, carrots, celery, and potatoes, and cooked in a herby red wine and stock base, for a hearty and rustic one-pot dinner that will leave everyone feeling extra cozy and full. Read on to find out how easy it is to make this simple venison pot roast recipe.