10 Classic Milk Chocolate Desserts, Ranked
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The best milk chocolate desserts are the ones that highlight its greatest qualities: a melt-in-your-mouth texture, sweet taste, and creamy mouthfeel. True, milk chocolate may lack the complex, bitter notes of dark chocolate, and the rich, chocolatey flavor of semi-sweet varities, but that doesn't mean you should avoid it. Milk chocolate offers plenty to get excited about — especially when used the right way.
I channeled my pastry chef background to put together a collection of 10 classic milk chocolate desserts that are the best of the best — and then ranked them. To do that, I considered each dessert's popularity, how approachable the recipe is for home cooks, and how well the dessert lets the star ingredient shine. Since milk chocolate is naturally sweet, I specifically chose desserts with enough balance to keep that sweetness from becoming overwhelming.
From pot de crème and lava cake to cheesecake and milkshakes, these desserts showcase the best qualities of milk chocolate. If you have some milk chocolate stored in your pantry, this is the perfect excuse to put it to delicious use.
10. Chocolate cheesecake
When I want a dessert to wow a gathering of milk chocolate lovers, I turn to chocolate cheesecake. It's dense, rich, and velvety smooth, with a deep, creamy chocolate flavor balanced by the tanginess of the cream cheese. It's so decadent that a small slice goes a long way, making it an especially good dessert for feeding a crowd.
That said, if I had to rank my favorite milk chocolate desserts, chocolate cheesecake would land at the bottom. Why? It comes down to the cream cheese, which dilutes the already-mild milk chocolate flavor. As a result, the chocolatey flavor feels more subdued and not as satisfying.
Another reason? Planning is required when making cheesecake, as it needs to be made at least a day ahead to give it enough time to set up and for the flavors to meld. I don't know about you, but when a chocolate craving hits me, I'm not waiting a whole day to satisfy it.
9. Chocolate cream pie
Chocolate cream pie is an old-fashioned dessert that has stood the test of time. Long before it made its way onto our modern-day dessert tables, printed recipes for chocolate pie began appearing in the 1880s, with a Chocolate Pies recipe from "Miss Parloa's New Cook Book" and a Chocolate Custard Pie in the "White House Cook Book." The fact that we're still making this cooked chocolate pudding pie shows it has an irresistible taste that keeps chocolate fans coming back for more.
The pie is traditionally made with a buttery pastry crust, which provides a delightfully crisp, slightly salty contrast to the sweet, mellow milk chocolate. It has a purer chocolate flavor than chocolate cheesecake, and that's why it ranks above it. But the steps involved in making chocolate cream pie can be a drag. The custard filling needs to be cooked on the stovetop, and even if you use store-bought pie crust, you'll still need to pre-bake it in the oven. Lastly, don't forget that the pie must chill long enough in the fridge before you can even dig in.
8. Chocolate mousse
Next up is a classic French dessert: chocolate mousse. There are several ways to make this decadent dish — some recipes call for meringue, others incorporate ganache, while other recipes require only three ingredients. Regardless of the method, what matters most is its signature texture. A well-made chocolate mousse should be wonderfully light and airy, with tiny pockets of air suspended throughout. When you take a spoonful, you should see that aeration from end to end.
So why is chocolate mousse placed relatively low on this list? I've found that milk chocolate mousse can run a little sweet. It's important to use a recipe that includes a few thoughtful additions to keep the flavor balanced. A bit of coffee or espresso can help cut through the chocolate's sweetness, while a pinch of salt will bring out the chocolate flavor. I also feel that chocolate mousse on its own can be a little boring in terms of texture. I always make sure to serve it with something crunchy, like a crisp lace cookie, or something fleshy, like fresh raspberries.
7. Chocolate milkshake
Sometimes the simplest desserts are the most satisfying ones. I'm talking about a chocolate milkshake, of course. All you need is a blender — no oven to preheat, baking trays to mess with, or pots to wash. Add some milk and chocolate ice cream, and you've got a refreshing, sippable treat that's ready in minutes.
There are plenty of delicious ways to enjoy ice cream — sundaes, cones, cups — but I always find myself racing against the clock to finish it before it starts melting down my hands or turning soupy in the dish. Instead, I'd rather have a milkshake. I can take my time and savor every cold, creamy sip.
A chocolate milkshake scores a lot of points in my book because it's so easy to make and a no-fuss way to enjoy ice cream. But compared to the other desserts on this list that ranked above it, a milkshake isn't as special or memorable. It's something I might make for myself on a Tuesday, but not the dessert I'd choose for a dinner party.
6. Chocolate fondue
Nothing brings chocolate lovers together more than a pot of chocolate fondue — literally. Place a pot of warm, shiny chocolate on the kitchen table, and we swarm around it like flies in my household.
Fondue chocolate is made by combining warm cream and chopped milk chocolate, and you can adjust the consistency to your liking by adding more or less cream. Pretty easy, right? The catch is that you'll need one essential piece of equipment: a fondue pot, like this highly rated Nostalgia Stainless Steel Electric Fondue Pot. This nifty appliance keeps the chocolate warm, so it remains fluid and dippable.
While chocolate fondue, like chocolate milkshakes, requires a specific piece of equipment, it snagged extra points for its versatility and playful presentation. You can add a boost of flavor to the chocolate with a splash of liqueur, such as Grand Marnier or amaretto. And as delicious as the chocolate is, the dippers may actually steal the show. You can get really creative with them — everything from pound cake cubes and salty pretzels to fresh fruit and cookies. Fondue lets you play with food, and who wouldn't jump at the chance to do that?
5. Chocolate-covered strawberries
Breaking into the top five is a dessert tailor-made for romantic occasions: chocolate-covered strawberries. I love the combination of juicy, sweet (with a little tartness) berries paired with sweet milk chocolate. The thin chocolate coating forms a crisp-chewy bite with just enough texture to keep things interesting. I also adore the color combination of this simple dessert. The bright red berry peeks out of the chocolate, balanced by the green leaves. It's a palette that screams, "Look at me, then eat me immediately."
Milk chocolate works especially well in this dessert because its mellow sweetness balances the bright, slightly tart strawberry flavor. You get two flavors that complement each other really well with neither overshadowing the other. Chocolate-covered strawberries landed in a respectable middle position in this ranking — they're easy to make and undeniably romantic, but they lack the wow factor of the desserts that ranked above them.
One tip if you make them at home: Chocolate-covered strawberries are best eaten the day they're made. If stored in the fridge, the berries release moisture that makes them look less appealing and taste unpleasant. If you need to store them longer, you can freeze chocolate-covered strawberries and enjoy them straight from the freezer.
4. Chocolate pot de crème
If you're craving a creamy dessert that tastes like pure, unadulterated milk chocolate in all its glory, pot de crème is it. This classic French custard dessert has a texture that's thicker than pudding — and far more luxurious. Its name literally translates to "pots of creme" for the lidded pots it was traditionally served in.
From this point on, these chocolate-forward desserts are all top-notch and showcase milk chocolate in brilliantly delicious ways. Pot de crème edged out chocolate-covered strawberries because its elegant, refined presentation has more of a wow factor than a simple fruit-and-chocolate pairing.
Pot de crème and the three other desserts above it are all standouts. But of the four, pot de crème calls for the most work, requiring both time at the stovetop and in the oven — plus a chill time of several hours. While the effort is absolutely worth it, many home cooks might choose one of the top three desserts, as they require much less work for an equal amount of chocolate satisfaction.
3. Frozen hot chocolate
Frozen hot chocolate is a cold, blended chocolate dessert invented by the iconic New York City restaurant Serendipity 3. While the restaurant's Original Frrrozen version features 14 types of chocolate, you only need three ingredients for delicious frozen hot chocolate at home: hot cocoa mix, milk, and ice. All the ingredients are combined in a blender, and what results is an ice-cold beverage with a slushie-like texture that's both sippable and spoonable.
This delightful dessert beverage ranked high because it's unique, quick to make, refreshing, and full of milk chocolate flavor. It did lose a few points because it requires a blender, which not every home cook has. A frozen hot chocolate is also more of a warm-weather treat than an anytime dessert, and it's a little less substantial than the two desserts that ranked higher. Still, when the unrelenting heat of summer weighs you down, you're going to want this dessert.
Pro tip: If you want to make a frozen hot chocolate that's extra milk-chocolatey, melt your favorite milk chocolate and add it to the blender before mixing. You can even add embellishments like whipped cream, a drizzle of salted caramel sauce, or even a splash of booze (hello, Kahlúa).
2. S'mores
Few desserts capture the nostalgic appeal of milk chocolate more than s'mores. The combination of graham crackers, toasted marshmallows, and creamy milk chocolate has been a campfire favorite for generations. We can thank Girl Scouts of USA for this — in its 1927 book "Tramping and Trailing with the Girl Scouts," you'll find the recipe titled "Some More."
Part of what makes a s'mores treat taste so good with milk chocolate is that the other two ingredients complement it without overshadowing its flavor. The gooey marshmallow lightens the rich chocolate, while the graham crackers add a crisp bite and a nutty taste. You can use your favorite milk chocolate bar to make s'mores, but growing up near Hershey, Pennsylvania, I'm partial to the iconic American chocolate brand. Hershey produces over 370 million milk chocolate bars every year, so clearly, plenty of people share my affinity for its classic chocolate flavor.
S'mores secured the No. 2 spot for its nostalgic appeal, crave-worthy flavor, balanced texture, use of pure, melty milk chocolate, and versatility of preparation. You can make s'mores with the traditional campfire method, which adds a wonderful smoky flavor. But you can also make them in an oven or on a grill when a fire isn't practical — you can even make homemade s'mores in an air fryer.
1. Molten chocolate cake
Ah, the molten chocolate cake. Is there a more magical chocolate dessert? I think not. With its fudgy, molten center and soft, cake-like exterior, it's heaven on a plate for chocolate fanatics.
This dreamy chocolate dessert is basically an undercooked cake that's baked just until the edges are set, and the center is warm and gooey. Molten cakes are served straight from the oven — when cut, the hot batter flows out slowly, just like molten lava. Despite its impressive appearance, it comes together with basic ingredients: butter, flour, eggs, sugar, and, of course, chocolate.
I crowned molten chocolate cake as the No. 1 milk chocolate dessert for its winning combination of simplicity, elegance, and pure indulgence. Despite its pastry-chef-worthy appearance, it requires just a handful of basic ingredients and a short bake time. It's also versatile enough for a fancy dinner party or a weeknight meal. Most importantly, it's a beautiful way to showcase milk chocolate — a rich, fudgy cake gives way to a warm, ooey-gooey center.
Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten is widely credited with creating the molten chocolate cake for one of his restaurants. But you don't need to go to a fine-dining restaurant to experience this dessert — it's easy enough to make at home. The biggest challenge is getting the bake time right. The toothpick test ensures a perfectly baked lava cake: A toothpick inserted near the edge should come out clean, while one inserted into the center should be coated with wet, sticky batter.
Methodology
I put together this ranking of classic milk chocolate desserts based on the ones I've made as a professional pastry chef and former bakery owner. I primarily focused on how well each dessert showcases the rich, creamy sweetness of milk chocolate. I also considered how well balanced the flavor of each dessert is, since milk chocolate is naturally sweet. Lastly, I took into account how approachable each dessert is for home cooks and how enjoyable it is to eat.