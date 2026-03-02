How To Make S'mores In An Air Fryer When You're Missing Summer Campfires

There are a couple of things to keep in mind when making s'mores in the air fryer. The first is that air fryers conduct heat by quickly circulating hot air around the basket. This can cause some foods (like light-as-air marshmallows) to go flying. To avoid a sugary tornado, cut off the ends of each marshmallow to expose its sticky interior, and then press them into the graham crackers. You also want to make sure that your crackers aren't overlapping, or the marshmallows may fail to brown.

Additionally, keep a close eye on the s'mores as they will cook at varying times, depending on your air fryer. A good temperature is somewhere between 350 degrees Fahrenheit to 390 degrees Fahrenheit. The marshmallows should only take about two to three minutes to soften, and the chocolate just over one. You can also place the chocolate directly on the marshmallow, and turn the air fryer on just once.

Finally, remember that air frying allows you to get inventive with your s'mores. Unlike when you're camping, you probably have a bunch of fun ingredients at home to experiment with. Try swapping the graham crackers for chocolate chip cookies, replace the marshmallows with fluff, or use toppings like sprinkles or chopped nuts. You can even drizzle the s'mores with syrup, caramel sauce, or peanut butter. Otherwise, give them a sweet upgrade by introducing a candy filling. The best part? You also probably have better access to a sink, so there's no need to worry about messy hands.