How To Make S'mores In An Air Fryer When You're Missing Summer Campfires
It doesn't matter where you are, what gear you have, or what the weather is like — s'mores are without a doubt the best part of camping. Sure there's the camaraderie, nice views, and deep connection with nature, but that first bite of a warm, blistered marshmallow sandwiched between gobs of melted chocolate and crunchy graham crackers? That's in a league of its own. If you're missing that irreplaceable feeling this winter, or you just live somewhere far removed from the world of campfires, then we have just the trick for you. You can easily make s'mores at home without an open flame. All you need are the right ingredients and everyone's favorite countertop appliance: the air fryer.
Making s'mores in the air fryer may be one of the absolute best uses for the appliance. Just lay some graham crackers on the bottom of the basket and place a marshmallow on each piece. Then, turn the air fryer on for a few minutes, before placing a small piece of chocolate over each marshmallow and topping with another graham cracker. Crank up the heat again, and once the chocolate is melted and the marshmallows are golden, press the pieces together. Voilà, an indulgent and mess-free batch of s'mores that rival those made by a campfire!
Tips for making s'mores in the air fryer
There are a couple of things to keep in mind when making s'mores in the air fryer. The first is that air fryers conduct heat by quickly circulating hot air around the basket. This can cause some foods (like light-as-air marshmallows) to go flying. To avoid a sugary tornado, cut off the ends of each marshmallow to expose its sticky interior, and then press them into the graham crackers. You also want to make sure that your crackers aren't overlapping, or the marshmallows may fail to brown.
Additionally, keep a close eye on the s'mores as they will cook at varying times, depending on your air fryer. A good temperature is somewhere between 350 degrees Fahrenheit to 390 degrees Fahrenheit. The marshmallows should only take about two to three minutes to soften, and the chocolate just over one. You can also place the chocolate directly on the marshmallow, and turn the air fryer on just once.
Finally, remember that air frying allows you to get inventive with your s'mores. Unlike when you're camping, you probably have a bunch of fun ingredients at home to experiment with. Try swapping the graham crackers for chocolate chip cookies, replace the marshmallows with fluff, or use toppings like sprinkles or chopped nuts. You can even drizzle the s'mores with syrup, caramel sauce, or peanut butter. Otherwise, give them a sweet upgrade by introducing a candy filling. The best part? You also probably have better access to a sink, so there's no need to worry about messy hands.