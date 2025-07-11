Replace Marshmallows With This Ingredient For The Most Melty S'mores Possible
With summer now in full throttle, many people will be looking to go camping and make some delicious campfire s'mores. There are many mistakes people tend to make with s'mores, one of which is not getting the marshmallow melted enough. Luckily, there's an easy ingredient swap to remedy this: marshmallow fluff.
Since marshmallow fluff is already fluffy and melted, you don't need to get it as hot to make it melt perfectly across your graham cracker. This is especially useful for indoor s'mores, as you can have s'mores without melting any ingredients at all. Simply put marshmallow fluff and a chocolate spread such as Nutella on a graham cracker and enjoy. If you only have marshmallows available, you can simply melt them with cornstarch for homemade marshmallow fluff that lasts longer than you may think.
Of course, marshmallow fluff is just as good for campfire s'mores. While you can't roast marshmallow fluff on a stick, you can assemble your s'more, wrap it in foil, and set the whole concoction on a grill over your fire. This is perfect for getting warm, melty marshmallows without the charred taste that sometimes comes with roasting them on a stick, and is therefore perfect for young eaters who refuse a marshmallow with any amount of char.
The history of s'mores and its variations
While marshmallow roasts have been a thing since the mid-1800s, the first confirmed s'mores recipe was written by Loretta Scott Crew in the 1927 Girl Scout handbook, "Tramping and Trailing with the Girl Scouts." The recipe has been largely unchanged since then, as Crew described the process as roasting a marshmallow on a stick and forming a graham cracker sandwich with the roasted marshmallow and a chocolate bar.
While the original recipe remains intact, however, people have come up with all sorts of ways to spruce up a basic s'more. For instance, there are tons of extra ingredients you can add that perfectly complement the original three, ranging from the saccharine sweet of caramel to the boozy kick of alcohol. People have also come up with tons of ways to cook them without having a campfire around, such as using a gas stove, and tons of swaps for each individual ingredient to make the treat your own.
Suffice it to say, marshmallow fluff is not the strangest ingredient change s'mores have seen, and you could even use marshmallow fluff in more unique s'mores recipes like these croissant s'mores or these frozen s'mores (which actually already use marshmallow fluff in the recipe).. The sky is the limit, and the world is your campfire!