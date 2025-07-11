Replace Marshmallows With This Ingredient For The Most Melty S'mores Possible

With summer now in full throttle, many people will be looking to go camping and make some delicious campfire s'mores. There are many mistakes people tend to make with s'mores, one of which is not getting the marshmallow melted enough. Luckily, there's an easy ingredient swap to remedy this: marshmallow fluff.

Since marshmallow fluff is already fluffy and melted, you don't need to get it as hot to make it melt perfectly across your graham cracker. This is especially useful for indoor s'mores, as you can have s'mores without melting any ingredients at all. Simply put marshmallow fluff and a chocolate spread such as Nutella on a graham cracker and enjoy. If you only have marshmallows available, you can simply melt them with cornstarch for homemade marshmallow fluff that lasts longer than you may think.

Of course, marshmallow fluff is just as good for campfire s'mores. While you can't roast marshmallow fluff on a stick, you can assemble your s'more, wrap it in foil, and set the whole concoction on a grill over your fire. This is perfect for getting warm, melty marshmallows without the charred taste that sometimes comes with roasting them on a stick, and is therefore perfect for young eaters who refuse a marshmallow with any amount of char.