Frozen S'mores Are A Mess-Free Way To Enjoy The Campfire Treat
There's nothing like eating a gooey, dripping s'more beside a roaring campfire, but it's not exactly a treat that helps you beat the heat. If you're yearning for that familiar taste of childhood but lack the requisite roasting setup, prefer to avoid sticky marshmallow fingers, or just crave a chillier option to enjoy in the summer sun, we've got the perfect solution. Frozen s'mores are an uber-cool (pun intended) twist on this classic dessert, which already invites tons of potential upgrades and creative takes.
The invention of the s'more can be traced back to the Girl Scouts of the 1920s, and its basic ingredient composition remains the same: graham cracker meets marshmallow meets chocolate in an explosion of texture and flavor. Frozen s'mores use these same core components, but also include a creamy, icy element that will definitely have you coming back for "some more." To whip up some frozen s'mores, swap the melted chocolate for chocolate pudding, the roasted marshmallows for marshmallow fluff, and the campfire for the inside of your freezer. These treats are so easy to concoct from the comfort of your kitchen with no smoke or mess required, and can be stored for months on end to keep the goodness coming all summer long.
How to make frozen s'mores at home
Unlike traditional s'mores which are individually roasted and assembled, these frozen beauties are made in batches using a baking pan. To assemble the dessert, line the pan with parchment paper, then add your first graham cracker layer. Next comes the chocolate! Mix instant chocolate pudding according to its package instructions (and don't be afraid to dress it up with add-ins like whipped cream for an extra-airy texture), then spread into an even layer atop your graham crackers. Next, add a layer of marshmallow fluff, top off with your final layer of graham crackers, and pop that bad boy in the freezer for at least six hours before slicing, and voilà! You have a delicious frozen treat that's somewhere between an ice cream sandwich and a campfire classic.
The fun doesn't have to stop there. For even "s'more" innovation, try combining this frozen recipe with another s'mores hack, like including a layer of Trader Joe's cookie butter beneath the chocolate pudding, cutting up your favorite fruit and slipping it into your sandwich bars, or drizzling your graham crackers with a luxury ingredient, like lemon curd or salted caramel. However you decide to play around with this recipe, it's sure to become a summer staple and a crowd pleaser for kids and adults alike!