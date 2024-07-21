Frozen S'mores Are A Mess-Free Way To Enjoy The Campfire Treat

There's nothing like eating a gooey, dripping s'more beside a roaring campfire, but it's not exactly a treat that helps you beat the heat. If you're yearning for that familiar taste of childhood but lack the requisite roasting setup, prefer to avoid sticky marshmallow fingers, or just crave a chillier option to enjoy in the summer sun, we've got the perfect solution. Frozen s'mores are an uber-cool (pun intended) twist on this classic dessert, which already invites tons of potential upgrades and creative takes.

The invention of the s'more can be traced back to the Girl Scouts of the 1920s, and its basic ingredient composition remains the same: graham cracker meets marshmallow meets chocolate in an explosion of texture and flavor. Frozen s'mores use these same core components, but also include a creamy, icy element that will definitely have you coming back for "some more." To whip up some frozen s'mores, swap the melted chocolate for chocolate pudding, the roasted marshmallows for marshmallow fluff, and the campfire for the inside of your freezer. These treats are so easy to concoct from the comfort of your kitchen with no smoke or mess required, and can be stored for months on end to keep the goodness coming all summer long.