Milk Chocolate Vs Dark Vs White: Which Has The Longest Shelf Life

With a Statista report projecting that the average consumption of chocolate per person would reach 2.4kg this year, there's no denying chocolate's status as a pantry essential, and not just for bakers and chocolatiers. To make the most of your supply so you have a stash of these decadent treats ready whenever you're craving one, know the shelf life of your preferred chocolate.

Since milk fat spoils quickly when exposed to light and air, the amount of dairy in a bar of chocolate is a determining factor for its shelf life. Dark chocolate has the least amount of milk fats, thus it can retain its quality for about 2 years, according to a report from Iowa State University. The length differs for every piece, though. The higher the percentage of its cacao content, the less dairy it contains, and therefore the longer you can store it. On the other hand, white chocolate lasts for only 6 months since it's made of sugar, dairy, and at least 20% cocoa butter but zero chocolate solids, which come with natural preservatives. Milk chocolate, which contains at least 12% milk, sits in the middle. It can be stored for as long as a year.

Buying the longer-lasting dark chocolate seems more economical, but the best type of chocolate is still a matter of personal taste. Dairy may make chocolates more perishable, but it also makes them creamier — part of why so many people enjoy eating them.