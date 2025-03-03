The Toothpick Test That Ensures A Perfectly Baked Lava Cake

With that oozing burst of warm, melted chocolate encased inside a moist, spongy exterior, lava cakes are a truly impressive dessert. They're decadent, conveniently portioned, and, when cooked just right, they make for a show-stopping end to any meal.

The one thing you want to avoid is overbaking these tiny molten cakes, as this will cause the center to turn fudgy and brownie-like, stemming that gorgeous stream of liquid chocolate we want the first spoonful to reveal. Lava cakes should only take about 10-13 minutes to bake, but they can cook faster than this, so you really need to keep an eye on them.

What makes things tricky is that lava cakes don't follow the usual rules when it comes to testing cakes with a toothpick. The center should remain moist and a toothpick inserted into the middle shouldn't come out clean, while one inserted into the sponge edge should. You can still use a toothpick to check for doneness, you just need to remember to test both the sides and the center of the cake.