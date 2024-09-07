You Only Need 3 Ingredients For Delicious Frozen Hot Chocolate

Craving a quick, cool, and delightful treat that feels indulgent? A frozen hot chocolate is just the thing to hit the spot. With only three ingredients — powdered hot cocoa mix, chocolate milk, and ice — you can whip up a creamy drink in no time. Simply blend the cocoa powder with the chocolate milk until it's smooth, add ice, and mix until it's perfectly frothy. It's a simple recipe that offers endless possibilities for dressing it up. Whether you're in the mood for a basic treat or want to add a personal twist, a frozen hot chocolate is a deliciously easy way to enjoy this normally hot delight. Even better? You can make it your own by choosing a top notch hot cocoa mix and pairing it with premium chocolate milk.

Check out our list of hot cocoa mixes ranked from worst to best to find one that suits your taste. Consider Mike & Jen's Cocoa for its clean ingredient list, or French Broad Chocolate's Milk Chocolate Sipping Chocolate for it's berry and nutty notes. Feel free to experiment with dark, milk, and white chocolate mixes as well. You might be surprised to learn that a version of the frozen hot chocolate was one of Jackie Kennedy's favorite drinks when she dined in New York. Her take was famously served extra chocolatey, made with a blend of 14 different chocolates and topped with whipped cream and additional shaved chocolate. Enjoying it this way adds a bit of historical elegance to your drink.