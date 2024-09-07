You Only Need 3 Ingredients For Delicious Frozen Hot Chocolate
Craving a quick, cool, and delightful treat that feels indulgent? A frozen hot chocolate is just the thing to hit the spot. With only three ingredients — powdered hot cocoa mix, chocolate milk, and ice — you can whip up a creamy drink in no time. Simply blend the cocoa powder with the chocolate milk until it's smooth, add ice, and mix until it's perfectly frothy. It's a simple recipe that offers endless possibilities for dressing it up. Whether you're in the mood for a basic treat or want to add a personal twist, a frozen hot chocolate is a deliciously easy way to enjoy this normally hot delight. Even better? You can make it your own by choosing a top notch hot cocoa mix and pairing it with premium chocolate milk.
Check out our list of hot cocoa mixes ranked from worst to best to find one that suits your taste. Consider Mike & Jen's Cocoa for its clean ingredient list, or French Broad Chocolate's Milk Chocolate Sipping Chocolate for it's berry and nutty notes. Feel free to experiment with dark, milk, and white chocolate mixes as well. You might be surprised to learn that a version of the frozen hot chocolate was one of Jackie Kennedy's favorite drinks when she dined in New York. Her take was famously served extra chocolatey, made with a blend of 14 different chocolates and topped with whipped cream and additional shaved chocolate. Enjoying it this way adds a bit of historical elegance to your drink.
Great ways to dress up your frozen hot chocolate
There are so many ways to boost your frozen hot chocolate to new heights. For adults, try adding a splash of Kahlúa — the liqueur that chef Duff Goldman claims makes every dessert better. This infuses the drink with a coffee flavor. Top it off with a generous swirl of whipped cream and a drizzle of salted caramel sauce, perfectly blending sweet and salty flavors. To finish, sprinkle with crushed cookies, peppermints, or nuts for texture and visual appeal. Play around with other toppings and add-ins like hot fudge sauce, fresh fruits, or a shot of espresso to switch things up. These simple yet decadent additions will transform your frozen hot chocolate from basic to extraordinary.
You can also customize your frozen drink by swapping out one of its main ingredients: the milk. Using sweetened condensed milk gives hot chocolate a richer flavor. Not only does it intensify the taste, but it also makes the drink extra smooth. If you prefer non-dairy options, oat or almond milk would certainly add a creamy touch, but coconut milk complements chocolate beautifully and would infuse your drink with a tropical flair. Alternatively, you can use a sugar-free cocoa mix for a lower sugar profile. These easy adjustments cater to personal preferences and dietary needs while still providing a deliciously satisfying frozen drink.