One Of Jackie Kennedy's Favorite Drinks Was This NYC Chocolate Classic
If you've ever been curious about what kinds of desserts former First Lady Jackie Kennedy liked to indulge in, then you need to know about the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate from New York City eatery Serendipity3. The Frrrozen Hot Chocolate is essentially just as it sounds — it has all of the flavors of hot chocolate but is blended into a frozen, ice-cold treat. It's served in a wide round sundae glass, complete with a generous helping of whipped cream and chocolate shavings, as well as two straws (because the treat is big enough that is easily shared between two — or more — people). Kennedy is far from the only fan of the treat; in 2018, Serendipity3 passed the milestone of selling 25 million Frrrozen Hot Chocolates. She is also not the only famous person known to indulge in the treat; alongside Kennedy, other famous fans include Cher, Andy Warhol, and Joan Rivers.
Kennedy, for one, loved the frozen treat so much that, as founder and owner Stephen Bruce revealed to Forbes, she asked if she could have the recipe so that Frrrozen Hot Chocolate could be served at the White House. Amazingly, Kennedy was turned down and the recipe remained a secret — until 2004 when Bruce shared the complete recipe with Epicurious.
What goes into the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate and how to customize
At Serendipity3, the Original Frrrozen Hot Chocolate features 14 types of chocolate, but you can lessen that significantly to make the treat at home. According to Stephen Bruce's recipe, you need "[six] half-ounce pieces of a variety of your favorite chocolates" — this could mean six different types of chocolates, or two pieces each of three types, or some combination thereof. Besides the chocolate varieties, you'll need a store-bought hot chocolate mix, sugar, milk, whipped cream, chocolate shavings, and ice. The process of making it is quite simple, too — a chocolate mixture is made on the stovetop, and then mixed with the remaining ingredients in the blender.
Of course, you should try a traditional Frrrozen Hot Chocolate at least once, but, once you do, feel free to customize the dessert to your own liking. Beyond picking out your favorite chocolates for the recipe, you can get creative with the toppings. Add sprinkles along with the chocolate shavings, drizzle hot fudge sauce over the top, or add some extra crunch with your favorite type of nut. You can also borrow from Tasting Table's frozen Mexican hot chocolate recipe to make a spicier, boozier version of the famous treat.