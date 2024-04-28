One Of Jackie Kennedy's Favorite Drinks Was This NYC Chocolate Classic

If you've ever been curious about what kinds of desserts former First Lady Jackie Kennedy liked to indulge in, then you need to know about the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate from New York City eatery Serendipity3. The Frrrozen Hot Chocolate is essentially just as it sounds — it has all of the flavors of hot chocolate but is blended into a frozen, ice-cold treat. It's served in a wide round sundae glass, complete with a generous helping of whipped cream and chocolate shavings, as well as two straws (because the treat is big enough that is easily shared between two — or more — people). Kennedy is far from the only fan of the treat; in 2018, Serendipity3 passed the milestone of selling 25 million Frrrozen Hot Chocolates. She is also not the only famous person known to indulge in the treat; alongside Kennedy, other famous fans include Cher, Andy Warhol, and Joan Rivers.

Kennedy, for one, loved the frozen treat so much that, as founder and owner Stephen Bruce revealed to Forbes, she asked if she could have the recipe so that Frrrozen Hot Chocolate could be served at the White House. Amazingly, Kennedy was turned down and the recipe remained a secret — until 2004 when Bruce shared the complete recipe with Epicurious.