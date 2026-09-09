5 New Fall 2026 Coffee Chain Drinks To Try, And 7 To Skip

Coffee chains release new seasonal drinks all year round. But something about fall makes those seasonal releases seem so much more exciting. It's a time of year when things start to slow down a bit, and you really try to enjoy those little luxuries that can make an average day feel special, like a fancy cup of coffee. Whether you're team Dunkin' or prefer the offerings at 7 Brew, there are plenty of new fall drinks from coffee chains that are sure to make autumnal sipping a bit more exciting. But these days, most chains roll out several new drinks per season. With so many new options to choose from, how do you know which ones are worth trying and which you can safely skip?

We're doing a deep dive on 2026's seasonal fall drinks at coffee chains, and we're consulting Tasting Table and other Static Media websites' reviews to get a better idea of the coffee drinks that are a must-try this season. Whether you're someone who likes a sweet, fruity coffee, a mellow matcha, or a seasonal chai, there's something for you on this list. If you'll be drinking it on repeat this season, though, still remains to be seen.

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