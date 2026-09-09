5 New Fall 2026 Coffee Chain Drinks To Try, And 7 To Skip
Coffee chains release new seasonal drinks all year round. But something about fall makes those seasonal releases seem so much more exciting. It's a time of year when things start to slow down a bit, and you really try to enjoy those little luxuries that can make an average day feel special, like a fancy cup of coffee. Whether you're team Dunkin' or prefer the offerings at 7 Brew, there are plenty of new fall drinks from coffee chains that are sure to make autumnal sipping a bit more exciting. But these days, most chains roll out several new drinks per season. With so many new options to choose from, how do you know which ones are worth trying and which you can safely skip?
We're doing a deep dive on 2026's seasonal fall drinks at coffee chains, and we're consulting Tasting Table and other Static Media websites' reviews to get a better idea of the coffee drinks that are a must-try this season. Whether you're someone who likes a sweet, fruity coffee, a mellow matcha, or a seasonal chai, there's something for you on this list. If you'll be drinking it on repeat this season, though, still remains to be seen.
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Skip: Panera Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee
For many people, fall isn't just a season — it's their one chance to drink as many pumpkin-flavored coffees as they can, before the drinks disappear from the menus for another year. It only makes sense that most coffee chains would try to appeal to all of those pumpkin coffee lovers out there. This year, Panera is capitalizing on those customers with its Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee. Carmen Varner, who reviewed Panera's New Fall Menu Items, didn't say it necessarily tasted bad, but the writer disclosed she probably wouldn't get it again.
The drink is darker than a standard latte, which might be off-putting from the start. It's also served with a sweet cream cold foam that melts into the coffee below. The drink is finished off with some pumpkin spice crumbles, but Varner said that they sunk to the bottom and created mouthfuls of lumpy sweetness. Ultimately, it sounds like this drink is super sweet and otherwise not that interesting at all. With so many different pumpkin coffee drinks on the market, it just doesn't make sense to settle for one that's not particularly exciting.
Try: Starbucks Iced Pumpkin Cream Matcha
Just because Panera isn't serving particularly interesting pumpkin coffee drinks, it doesn't mean there aren't new pumpkin beverages popping up at other chains. If you're headed to Starbucks — and you're someone who generally likes matcha and pumpkin spice — you might want to give the new Iced Pumpkin Cream Matcha a try. It seems like matcha is everywhere these days, often combined with fruity and seasonal flavors at national chains and local coffee shops alike. So, why not stir in some of the pumpkin flavoring that made Starbucks' iconic PSL so incredibly popular?
Nicole Alexander, a writer at Food Republic tried the new fall line of beverages from Starbucks for this year and didn't end up liking many of them, but this pumpkin matcha drink was an exception. Alexander praised the rich complexity of the pumpkin flavor that meshed well with matcha, which wasn't as earthy as some varieties. The writer liked this lighter version of Starbucks' fall drink that offered that same pumpkin-forward flavor with the less intense matcha. This is definitely a fun option for anyone who's always on the lookout for new matcha lattes to try.
Skip: Dunkin' Tiramisu Marshmallow Matcha
When most people think of seasonal fall drinks, their minds first go to pumpkin flavors, though some sort of apple spice situation is another common find. But Dunkin' is switching it up by offering tiramisu-flavored drinks this fall, which absolutely sounds promising. For those looking for an alternative to the pumpkin spice madness falling upon every coffee chain during this time of year, the subtle and delicate flavors of a good tiramisu can be a welcome reprieve.
Unfortunately, according to Rachel Sobel, who reviewed Dunkin' tiramisu coffees for The Takeout, Dunkin's Tiramisu Marshmallow Matcha is one drink from this lineup that you may want to skip, at least if you're generally a fan of matcha. According to Sobel, this drink doesn't really taste very strongly of matcha. Instead, it apparently just tastes like you're getting a cup of tiramisu-flavored milk. That being said, the writer did think that there could be ways to make the standard version of the drink better, like limiting the tiramisu-flavored syrup to one pump. However, there are better seasonal fall drinks at different chains to try that don't need doctoring to taste good.
Try: 7 Brew Original Pumpkin Blondie Breve
As a coffee chain that's known for its incredibly wide variety of drinks and customization options, it should come as no surprise that 7 Brew offers a PSL-adjacent beverage during this time of year. And if you're a fan of pumpkin spice but just don't like that flavor to be quite as pronounced as it is in the Starbucks version of the drink, then 7 Brew's Original Pumpkin Blondie Breve is a drink worth seeking out. According to Megan Hageman, our reviewer of 7 Brew's fall drinks at Tasting Table, you're getting a lovely, subtle pumpkin spice flavor. It gets you in the spirit of the season without overwhelming your taste buds with too much sugar or especially strong pumpkin flavor.
Hageman admitted that you're still getting plenty of sweetness in this drink, though, so don't assume that it's not a sugary option. However, considering how intensely sweet many chain coffee drinks can be, this seems like one that's a bit more balanced. If you have a 7 Brew near you, then this pumpkin breve should definitely be on your must-try list this season.
Skip: Starbucks Iced Chaider
During summer, coffee chains always seem to be dropping new iced tea drinks, lemonades, or similar fruity and refreshing beverages. Coffee can sometimes be too heavy when it's hot out, and seasonal coffee chain menus seem to reflect that. But, as soon as September hits, a lot of those fruitier options fall by the wayside, and menus become more focused on cozy, warming flavors in the form of lattes and richer, milk-laden drinks. However, Starbucks is trying to offer something new with its introduction of Iced Chaider. However, Nicole Alexander from the Food Republic really did not like this menu option, claiming that it was the "biggest disappointment" of the entire fall drink menu.
So, why didn't this drink get a stamp of approval? Even though the drink is reportedly supposed to taste like apple cider, the writer said that it was quite watered down and ultimately didn't really taste like cider at all. The writer suggests you're better off skipping this Starbucks option and just trying to find actual apple cider instead. If you don't have access to a fresh source of cider, check out these store-bought apple ciders – they're a more affordable option than anything you'll find at Starbucks anyway.
Try: Panera Pumpkin Spice Frozen Java
Perhaps not everything on Panera's fall drink menu is worth trying, but the chain's Pumpkin Spice Frozen Java might be a good choice for one of those transitional days when it's still hot out, but you're craving those classic fall flavors you love. According to Carmen Varner, the Tasting Table reviewer who tried these Panera drinks, this option is pretty similar to Starbucks Frappuccino. With both pumpkin sauce and pumpkin spice crumbles in the mix, it features a pop of autumnal flavor that will have you craving those crisp fall mornings.
Even though this beverage isn't the most pumpkin-forward you'll try — Varner said that you can mostly taste the pumpkin spice crumbles, while the flavor is otherwise thin — it's still not a terrible option if you tend to like sweet drinks that sort of taste like dessert. That being said, keep in mind that this is a treat and doesn't drink like a classic coffee drink. Therefore, this drink only falls into the try category if you're looking for a sort of ice cream-adjacent beverage that only features a rather subtle coffee note.
Skip: 7 Brew Drizzled Apple 7 Energy
When you're craving caffeine, there are several solutions you can seek out. If you're a coffee person, then you might head to your favorite local café or your go-to coffee chain to pick out your favorite, whether you prefer plain drip coffee or craving something a bit sweeter and more exciting. On the other hand, if you prefer fresher-tasting carbonated drinks, then heading to a gas station to pick up an energy drink might be the way to go. These days, it looks like 7 Brew is trying to corner the energy drink market with its Drizzled Apple 7 Energy. According to Megan Hageman, who reviewed 7 Brew's lineup of fall drinks for Tasting Table, it's not exactly the tastiest drink on the new seasonal menu.
Hageman found the bold, almost neon green color of the drink to be intimidating and wasn't exactly impressed after taking a sip, either. Somehow, the drink tasted both exceptionally tart and sweet at the same time, creating what sounds like an overwhelming flavor profile on par with some of the boldest energy drinks around. To make matters worse, the carbonation unfortunately wasn't strong enough to contend with all that flavor. Unless you love the idea of drinking an apple-flavored energy drink that packs a punch, you're probably better with something else from 7 Brew's drink menu.
Try: Dunkin' Tiramisu Cloud Latte
Good news for tiramisu lovers: While Dunkin's Tiramisu Marshmallow Matcha might not be the tastiest drink on the new fall menu, that doesn't mean you have to give up on your dreams of tiramisu-flavored caffeine entirely. Instead of going the matcha route, consider trying Tiramisu Cloud Latte if you like coffee. According to Rachel Sobel from The Takeout, you can really taste the tiramisu flavor in this latte — there's more than just sweetness there (although this drink is definitely sweet too). Apparently, though, it's the marshmallow cold foam that sets this latte apart from others.
That being said, Sobel also added that they don't think the latte needs any more sweetness, so you might want to be careful about asking for more pumps of tiramisu syrup if you prefer a more balanced brew. But since this latte is modeled after a dessert, perhaps that sugary quality shouldn't come as a huge surprise. One thing is for sure: If you're already a fan of tiramisu, this fall coffee drink from Dunkin' is worth a try.
Skip: 7 Brew Caramel Apple Pie Macchiato
Pumpkin spice lovers, you don't get everything this season. There are plenty of those who aren't huge fans of pumpkin spice and would rather lean into the apple and cinnamon flavors that are also perfect for this time of year. But that doesn't mean that all of the apple-flavored drinks you'll find at coffee chains are particularly delicious. According to Megan Hageman, who tested 7 Brew's 2026 fall drinks, the chain's Caramel Apple Pie Macchiato is not exactly the best beverage on the menu. Although she believed that this drink would taste something like apple pie, she found that it had intense sweetness that made it taste candied. Pair that with the odd bright green color of the apple syrup, and it's clear why this drink option should probably be a skip.
In fact, Hageman claimed that she thought a similar flavor could be achieved by mixing a shot of espresso with Witch's Brew Alani Nu energy drink. If you're like us, that probably doesn't exactly make you want to try it. There are so many different ways to give your coffee a fall twist, but 7 Brew's sweet apple syrup may not be the best.
Try: Starbucks Iced Banana Bread Chai
In the past several years, it seems like we've worked our way through a slew of different fruity coffee trends. In 2026, though, it's seemingly all about banana-flavored coffees. It turns out that Starbucks is trying to get in on that action this fall with its Iced Banana Bread Chai. Food Republic's Nicole Alexander tried this chai drink — along with other 2026 fall menu drinks at Starbucks. According to our writer, the drink is a success. Alexander compared this chai version to a banana latte, which is also a new drink, saying that the chai works a lot better since there's no bitter coffee to compete with the intensity of the banana bread flavor.
That being said, the flavor of banana is apparently particularly strong here, so this isn't a drink to opt for if you're just looking for a subtle, fruity sweetness. Plus, because banana isn't exactly a universally recognized fall flavor, it might not feel like the most autumnal seasonal drink available at popular coffee chains. Still, it's a great option for true banana lovers (and especially those who particularly love excellent banana bread).
Skip: Peet's Iced Pumpkin Matcha Latte
We really love a great flavored matcha latte, which is why Peet's Iced Pumpkin Matcha Latte sounds like it has real potential, especially if you're a pumpkin fan. Unfortunately, Jennifer Richmond, who reviewed Peet's 2026 fall menu for Tasting Table, wasn't a huge fan of this fall-flavored menu option. The issue here was that the pumpkin flavor wasn't really all that strong. Sure, you're going to taste that green, slightly grassy matcha flavor, but if your local Peet's makes this latte like Richmond's did, you may not pick up on that seasonal flavor at all, especially once you stir the flavoring into the rest of the drink.
That doesn't mean the drink as a whole is terrible. The reviewer found Peet's creamy vanilla dream topping to be quite pleasant, offering a unique textural touch to the drink. However, when taking a closer look at the price, it's obvious that this drink may not be worth trying if you want to embrace those seasonal pumpkin flavors. The good news? If you're trying to achieve a better version of this flavor combo without spending too much money, you can always make DIY matcha latte and add some homemade pumpkin pie spice to create that bold flavor you're looking for.
Skip: Starbucks Iced Banana Bread Latte
Yes, Starbucks may have delivered with its Iced Banana Bread Chai, but that doesn't mean that its banana bread-flavored drinks are a success across the board. For example, if you're actually looking for a coffee drink with this flavoring, you might be disappointed by the chain's Iced Banana Bread Latte, which was also covered as part of the Food Republic's review of Starbucks' 2026 fall drinks. Reviewer Nicole Alexander complained about the flavor combination of banana bread and blonde espresso, saying they just didn't work very well together. The banana flavor just isn't strong enough to contend with the coffee flavor present in the drink. Alexander even said that she tasted more bread than she did banana.
Not only does this beverage miss the mark on the flavor front, but it's also especially pricey compared to the other drinks on Starbucks' seasonal menu. If you're a huge banana lover and you prefer coffee over chai, then you may still decide that it's worth a taste. But if you're not already sold on the idea of a banana bread latte, then this is a seasonal coffee chain drink that you can probably feel safe to skip entirely, without feeling like you're missing out on anything major.
Methodology
To determine which coffee chain drinks to try and which to skip, we consulted in-house reviews of 2026 seasonal fall offerings. These original reviews are either published on Tasting Table or one of Static Media's food-focused publications, including Food Republic and The Takeout.