8 Store-Bought Apple Cider Brands, Ranked

Alpine is to hot apple cider what Swiss Miss is to hot cocoa. The spiced apple cider doesn't come fresh from a jug but rather in individual serving packets. I had to heat up some water on the stove before I could jump in to taste it.

I feel as though this product is quite nostalgic for some people. It's been around for decades and gives the illusion of coziness because it's served hot. Without sentimentality clouding my own judgment, though, I found it to be strangely off-putting. It smelled more like apple and spices than it tasted. The flavor was more like hot water and sugar than anything else. It's missing freshness and authenticity, and, based on its ingredient list, it's no wonder why. The first thing listed is none other than sugar, followed by malic acid, maltodextrin, and tricalcium phosphate. Apples aren't mentioned at all until the fifth ingredient, in the form of apple juice solids. Caramel coloring is also thrown in, as well as generic "spice extractive." I feel as though the brand was going for cinnamon, though that doesn't come through all that well.

I think you'd be better off sticking with a fresh store-bought cider than this one. Or perhaps the recipes on the back of the Alpine box paint the mix in a better light. A caramel apple hot toddy with butterscotch Schnapps does sound pretty delicious, as does a mulled spiced cider loaded up with real spices, pineapple juice, and orange slices.