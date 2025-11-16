8 Store-Bought Apple Cider Brands, Ranked
Have you ever stopped and really pondered the true difference between apple juice and apple cider? And no, I'm not referring to hard apple cider – that beverage variety has its own unique origins and characteristics. I'm talking about the golden, non-alcoholic refreshment you'd find at a farm stand or fall festival booth. Despite the fact that apple cider tends to crop up only in the fall and winter months, while apple juice is more year-round, cider also differentiates itself by being unfiltered and unsweetened. This gives it that signature cloudy look, a more natural taste, and a shorter shelf life. Some may argue that cider is superior, but it really all comes down to personal preference.
Since we're currently in the thick of fall, the cider trend is in full flow at markets, shops, and grocery stores. So it felt like the perfect time to take a closer look at which store-bought options actually deliver that cozy, fresh-pressed flavor. I picked up several different apple cider brands from major retailers like Kroger, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's. In most cases, they were chilling in refrigerator sections near the produce or juice aisle, though a few were shelf-stable. I then tasted and ranked them based on their ingredients, apple variety, preparation method, body, sweetness, and overall freshness. Let's pour into the juicy details to reveal which brands were my main squeeze and, alternatively, which ones shouldn't be allowed to call themselves cider.
8. Alpine
Alpine is to hot apple cider what Swiss Miss is to hot cocoa. The spiced apple cider doesn't come fresh from a jug but rather in individual serving packets. I had to heat up some water on the stove before I could jump in to taste it.
I feel as though this product is quite nostalgic for some people. It's been around for decades and gives the illusion of coziness because it's served hot. Without sentimentality clouding my own judgment, though, I found it to be strangely off-putting. It smelled more like apple and spices than it tasted. The flavor was more like hot water and sugar than anything else. It's missing freshness and authenticity, and, based on its ingredient list, it's no wonder why. The first thing listed is none other than sugar, followed by malic acid, maltodextrin, and tricalcium phosphate. Apples aren't mentioned at all until the fifth ingredient, in the form of apple juice solids. Caramel coloring is also thrown in, as well as generic "spice extractive." I feel as though the brand was going for cinnamon, though that doesn't come through all that well.
I think you'd be better off sticking with a fresh store-bought cider than this one. Or perhaps the recipes on the back of the Alpine box paint the mix in a better light. A caramel apple hot toddy with butterscotch Schnapps does sound pretty delicious, as does a mulled spiced cider loaded up with real spices, pineapple juice, and orange slices.
7. Kroger
My local Kroger's juice aisle (the non-refrigerated one) was something to behold. It seemed to go on forever, and the apple juice section specifically was quite vast — who knew there were so many different kinds beyond just Mott's? Among this inventory of apple juice galore, however, I found a few rogue ciders, including this Kroger-brand 100% juice spiced apple cider.
Now, I know what you're thinking. And yes, the name of this offering is a bit misleading. Is it juice? Or is it cider? The answer is that it's juice masquerading as cider. Even the ingredient list notes that it is apple juice from concentrate — and it looks and tastes just like it. I think it was trying to differentiate itself from other basic juices with its "spiced" promises. However, I don't taste many spices at all, aside from a subtle hint of earthy cinnamon that really just makes the entire drink feel disjointed.
Since it doesn't fit the mold of a classic, full-bodied cider, nor does it deliver that hallmark autumn flavor that makes cider so popular, it didn't make it far in the taste test. That said, it is certainly more enjoyable than Alpine's dissolvable cider, which missed the mark completely. Plus, it's the most affordable pick of the bushel, so it has that going for it — even if it is better suited for a kid's lunch boxes than for adult-approved sipping.
6. Martinelli's
I had high hopes for Martinelli's. I mean, just look at the bottle itself. It's the only one that's glass rather than plastic. Plus, it comes decorated with an award from the California State Agricultural Society for the Best Apple Cider. I would like to know by what standards it was judged, though, because this is, yet again, a glorified apple juice.
It's made from 100% U.S.-grown apples, and it does taste high-quality — there's no denying that. The company has obviously learned a thing or two about juice-making in its over 150 years in business. However, it's simply not cider. You can tell just from its translucence alone that it has been filtered, so those more complex cider flavors are missing. Spices are also left out of the fancy bottle.
Still, I have to hand it to Martinelli's. It knows how to charm its customers. The bottle itself reads, "Drink your apple a day," which feels fitting. It just doesn't say "drink your cider." That's really the story here. It's still a great, refreshing fall drink even if it doesn't necessarily fit into the cider category. Its bright, clean taste still earns it a spot above both Alpine and Kroger's versions. I'm also thoroughly intrigued by the brand's sparkling cider. It sounds like the perfect non-alcoholic alternative for a holiday toast or celebration.
5. North Coast Organic
This cider has a very different look from most of the others. I think it may be the unadulterated Honeycrisp apples coming out to play. The California-based North Coast Organic brand (which I picked up at Whole Foods) was the first to specify the exact kind of apples used in its cider recipe. It forgoes Galas, Fujis, and Cortlands for a selection of Honeycrisps, and Honeycrisps only (one of the best kinds of apples to juice). They're also certified organic, whole-pressed, and unfiltered, so you get nothing but pure organic cider in your glass, and that's a promise.
With its light and murky appearance, this is the first selection that feels like a tried-and-true seasonal cider, rather than an everyday apple juice. You get plenty of juicy sweetness and then just a splash of tartness on the back end from those Honeycrisp apples. It's smooth, crisp, and certainly one of the better-tasting drinks of the bunch.
The only drawback? I noticed a lingering, faint plasticky taste. It wasn't overpowering, but it was enough to make me raise an eyebrow — especially for a product that sits on the higher end of the price spectrum. The brand has been specializing in all things apples for over 100 years. So I'll chalk this up to a small oversight; perhaps the same North Coast cider doled out in one of its glass bottles instead would even fare better. But this minor flub did knock it down slightly in the rankings.
4. Grandpa's Cider Mill
I picked up this cider gem at my nearest Whole Foods as well. As it turns out, Grandpa's Cider Mill is actually located in Coloma, Michigan, making it somewhat of a local find even for me in Columbus, Ohio. The mill churns out fall favorites like donuts and fresh-pressed apple cider, and I could still taste some of that hand-crafted goodness even in this store-bought half-gallon.
The label proudly specifies that it's made with Honeycrisp apples, just as the North Coast Organic version was. So it once again leads with a great balance of sweet and tart, for a fruit-forward taste that feels natural and unprocessed. Here, though, I didn't get any hints of a weird plastic or synthetic taste as I did with North Coast Organic. Grandpa's cider isn't made with any spices, and honestly, I'm perfectly fine with that decision. It allows the crisp apple notes to speak for themselves.
Visually, this Honeycrisp cider has a deeper caramel hue compared to previous offerings. You'll also notice some sediment settled at the bottom of the bottle, which is totally normal. I actually took it as a sign that it wasn't filtered. Overall, I love the pure simplicity of this mom-and-pop cidery's beverage. It puts you in those small-town fall feels and just gives you a sense of authenticity that larger brands have a hard time replicating.
3. Evolution Fresh
I've really gotten into Evolution Fresh juices recently. I love the cold-pressed style and the fact that they're made with real fruits and veggies with no added sugars — the Organic Berry Defense Up flavor with a hint of cayenne is one of my favorites. So, I was excited to see that the brand came out with a seasonal, limited-edition spiced apple cider this year.
Before jumping into the contents, I do have to say this is the most well-designed and aesthetic bottle by far. With gold accents and bold red and pink drawings, it really draws you in, and the smell entices you even more. The blend of unfiltered organic apple juice and spices gives off an aroma just like apple pie. The flavor follows suit. It has a fresh yet rich taste all around, and surprisingly, nutmeg dominates more than the cinnamon. It actually reminded me of another wintertime beverage staple: eggnog sprinkled with plenty of nutmeg. With the spices and unfiltered juice, there is a decent amount of sediment that gathers at the bottom of this bottle, so definitely be sure to shake it before drinking.
I ended up enjoying this one even more than I expected to. The flavor is distinct without being too sweet or heavy. The only reason it sits below two other ciders is that its unique flavor profile might be a bit of an acquired taste for some. That, and my top contenders were nearly flawless in every category.
2. Hays Orchard Original
I found Hays Orchard Original cider in a single-serve plastic carton, which I thought was adorable. When I realized how good it was, though, I immediately regretted not picking up a half-gallon or even a gallon of it. Hays is a local pick, made right in Ohio. If you're looking for a classic, unspiced cider, this is it.
This cider, which is made with 100% apple cider with no preservatives or sugar added, has such a wholesome, extra-juicy flavor to it. The sweetness, specifically, is what really makes it stand out. It tastes like the apples were picked right on time, and the natural sugars really shine through here. It's sweet yet not syrupy, and it feels more like a treat than a standard fruit juice. The consistency also hits a sweet spot; it has the perfect balance of thick, cider-like body but is still light and easy to guzzle. Even the top of the cap reads "liquid gold," and honestly, I'd have to agree. This stuff is pretty darn tasty.
It's the kind of cider I would expect to find at a neighborhood farmers market, handed to me by the orchard owners themselves as they shared a sweet anecdote from their journey. It's everything a good cider should be, and for me, it's one of the top picks on grocery store shelves — just behind one other spiced option that takes things up a notch in terms of both flavor and complexity.
1. Trader Joe's
This is what comes to mind when I think of a quintessential spiced apple cider. I can imagine walking around the pumpkin patch with a cup of it in hand or warming it up to enjoy by the fire. Trader Joe's does it again, and honestly, it comes as no surprise to me. From pumpkin bisque and butternut squash mac and cheese to organic maple butter, the grocer is second to none when it comes to fall-inspired delights.
The cider itself is made with juice from whole, ripe apples and apple juice concentrate, along with a touch of lemon juice – an addition that livens up the cider and gives it a brighter, more vibrant flavor. Then, even more depth comes from a brewed spice blend of cinnamon, clove, allspice, orange peel, and lemon peel. This gives the beverage the perfect balance of sweetness and warmth — like a cozy hug in a cup. The flavor even reminded me of homemade applesauce dusted with cinnamon.
Since I tried it on a cold day (snow could even be seen out my window), I even decided to warm it in the microwave for a bit, and that took things to another level. The heat brought out even more of that allspice and clove flavor. It filled the air with a mouthwatering scent, just as a simmer pot would, and also delighted my taste buds. It's spiced to perfection and offered an authentic autumnal cider experience, sealing its fate as the best apple cider brand.
Methodology
I tried all of the ciders chilled, with the exception of Alpine, which is intended to be served warm. Each was sampled back-to-back to uncover their true differences in flavor and overall quality.
A good apple cider should have a very simple base of apples and apples only. The best ones are fresh-pressed and unfiltered, giving them that murky appearance and rich, natural taste that sets cider apart from juice. A few of the grocery store options were really just juice in disguise, and I don't believe cider should ever come from a powder packet — ergo, Alpine didn't make it far in the rankings. I did consider apple variety as part of the evaluation; however, since many brands don't disclose the exact types of apples used, my judgments were primarily based on taste. That said, a few Honeycrisp-based ciders did fare particularly well.
Consistency was another key factor. I looked for a texture slightly more viscous than apple juice, with a natural sweetness that balanced any tartness. I also compared freshness. I made sure the ciders didn't taste like the packaging they were stored in or as though they had been stored for a while. Finally, added spices were just a bonus in some cases. When done well, a plain and simple cider can really shine, but there were a few options that were elevated thanks to the incorporation of warm fall spices like cinnamon, clove, allspice, and even nutmeg.