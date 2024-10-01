6 Absolute Best Apple Varieties For Juicing And 5 To Avoid

Not all apples are created equal, especially when it comes to juicing. I've worked with plenty of varieties in the kitchen. Some are better for baking, others for snacking. Juicing is a whole other story. And with so many types out there, you've got to sort through some serious slush to get to the good stuff.

While some varieties deliver the perfect blend of sweetness, tartness, and crisp juiciness, others can leave you with a bland, watery, or even sour result. Whether you're looking to make a refreshing glass of apple juice on its own or create the perfect blend for a juice concoction, choosing the right apple can make all the difference.

In this guide, I've selected the best and worst apples for juicing based on a few essential factors: texture, juiciness, and flavor balance. Crisp apples with high juice content and a well-rounded sweet-tart profile made the cut as the "best" varieties. These apples produce a smooth, vibrant juice that's refreshing and full of flavor. On the flip side, apples that are too soft, mealy, or lacking in acidity were listed as ones to avoid, as they lead to grainy, flavorless, or watery juice. Whether you're new to juicing, looking to improve your apple juice game, or juicing for apple cider, this guide will help you select the right apples to create the most delicious, refreshing juice possible. Remember: The juice is worth the squeeze.