Consider Using Pink Lady Apples For The Best Waldorf Salad

When it comes to a traditional or modern Waldorf salad, this dish is all about the apples. This salad's origin story began in the 1890s at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York where it graced the dining tables of those wanting to see and be seen at a charity event. It was a simple salad of apples and celery dressed in mayonnaise with walnuts being added a little later. Today, Granny Smith and Fuji apples are julienned; however, if you are making it at home, you may want to try Pink Lady apples.

This fruit's name says it all. Elegant and subtle, Pink Lady apples are not overly sweet or tart, but also not bland when you bite into them. It skews more to the tangy side of your taste buds and has a refreshing flavor. They are also crispy, giving your mouth the crunchy experience it expects with this salad. When paired with a traditional mayo dressing or an updated crème fraîche, Pink Lady apples' acidic nature complements this creamy component and really shines.