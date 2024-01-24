Consider Using Pink Lady Apples For The Best Waldorf Salad
When it comes to a traditional or modern Waldorf salad, this dish is all about the apples. This salad's origin story began in the 1890s at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York where it graced the dining tables of those wanting to see and be seen at a charity event. It was a simple salad of apples and celery dressed in mayonnaise with walnuts being added a little later. Today, Granny Smith and Fuji apples are julienned; however, if you are making it at home, you may want to try Pink Lady apples.
This fruit's name says it all. Elegant and subtle, Pink Lady apples are not overly sweet or tart, but also not bland when you bite into them. It skews more to the tangy side of your taste buds and has a refreshing flavor. They are also crispy, giving your mouth the crunchy experience it expects with this salad. When paired with a traditional mayo dressing or an updated crème fraîche, Pink Lady apples' acidic nature complements this creamy component and really shines.
Don't remove the skin
While a Waldorf salad generally calls for losing the apple skins, you do not want to do that with this variety. They are too tasty. Not to mention, the Pink Lady apple's beautiful color, which is a result of being a cross between a Golden Delicious apple and an Australian breed called the Lady Williams, adds a lovely pop of brightness to this salad.
If you cannot find any Pink Lady apples in your local produce section, reach for a Honeycrisp or Gala and they can easily fill in. The great thing about the Waldorf salad is it allows you to customize it for your taste buds. If you want a little variety in your apples' flavor, consider doing a combination of Pink Lady with Granny Smith and Braeburn apples for a balance that will keep you lifting your fork to your mouth.
And don't forget all the extra lovely ingredients you can add to the mix. From red and green grapes to onions and mini marshmallows, there are plenty of other textures and flavors that work in harmony with the Pink Lady apple.