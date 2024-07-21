How To Liven Up Apple Cider With Lemon

There are a number of recipes we enjoy during the colder months, but apple cider absolutely takes the cake. Sure, it's simple, but it's cozy and nostalgic, reminiscent of childhood autumns spent picking apples and playing in the leaves. While our love for the drink never wanes, it's a little heady for warm weather, which limits the time we get to enjoy it. Thankfully, adding lemon to apple cider is the best way to liven up the beverage and make it suitable for warmer months.

Apple cider has a rich, enveloping feel — a result of the cinnamon, star anise, cloves, and other warming spices that flavor it. Despite the earthiness, the drink does get a lift from the tart apples. Still, some additional zest can help to brighten things up even more. Adding lemons to the drink is one of many great tips for making homemade apple cider. The sour fruit draws out the lightness from the apples, making for a refreshing drink that can be enjoyed year-round.

The lemon's tart tinge also stands out against the intense spices and sweet apples and enhances their delicious flavors. Thanks to its energizing spirit, the citrus makes apple cider a great beverage to sip on when it's cold. Like a fruity, spiced sweet tea, you can add slices of lemon to a pitcher of apple cider as it chills in the fridge or muddle pieces of the fruit inside the cold drink. If you're going to serve the drink while warm, add the lemon slices to the pot as the cider simmers.