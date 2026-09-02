I Tried 7 Brew's Fall Drinks — Here's What Has Me Ready For Sweater Weather And What Can Go In The Bin

When the clock strikes September, the calendar says we still have a few more weeks of summer left to enjoy. But in the minds of retail companies and restaurants, summer has been over for a while. Their leaves start to change color around early August, and everything just gets more aggressively autumnal from there. That's why I'm shocked that one of the hottest names in quick service beverages waited patiently for September 1.

7 Brew has officially joined the fall craze by pouring out five new seasonally savvy sips. The lineup reads like an autumn roll call, one that had my mouth watering before I ever even approached the rambunctious drive-thru — and coming from someone who's typically all in for summer, that's saying a lot. It covers all the fall bases with flavors of pumpkin, caramel apple, and chai mixed into coffees, energy drinks, and frozen chillers. It's enough to turn the head of even the most devoted warm-weather holdout.

But stirring together a witch's brew of flavors is one thing; how they actually taste is another. So, I committed to trying all five new 7 Brew drinks to see what kind of tastes and fall feelings they bring to the table. Time to find out if they offer a warm welcome into the season ahead.