7 Monster Original Flavors, Ranked

Energy drinks have come a long way. The modern healthy energy drink promises consumers more than just caffeine; brands offer everything from from lion's mane mushrooms to metabolism-boosting additives. And so many of them seem to promise some kind of pro-, pre-, or post-biotic effect.

But back in the early 2000s, when energy drinks truly exploded on the beverage scene, things were simpler. There weren't endless Celsius flavors or energy-boosting pre-gym mocktails. Wellness wasn't exactly part of the equation. Energy drinks were meant to get you, well, energized. They were meant to get you amped on Taurine, caffeine, and sugar. They were cool, even x-treme. No energy drink brand epitomized that ethos more than Monster Energy, and it is still going strong.

Of course, over the years, Monster has evolved. Now it has all kinds of offerings, like Java Monster and Juice Monster. But those classics — the super sweet and tart cans of amped-up, carbonated goodness — are still around. Have the flavors stood the test of time? I tried seven different Monster Original flavors to find out. I wanted to know which tasted good during and after every sip. If the label promised a certain flavor, I wanted to know if that flavor came through. It turns out, some of them are definitely tasty enough to fuel your next late night (or early morning).