The Best Zoa Energy Drink Flavor Makes The Perfect Pre-Gym Mocktail
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If anyone knows how to pump themselves up before a workout, it has to be Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson. Founder of the brand Zoa, a name derived from the Polynesian word meaning "warrior," the wrestler turned actor wants us all to feel inspired and full of energy after reaching for one of these cans. With 12-ounce cans packing 160 milligrams of caffeine, 16-ounce cans providing 210 milligrams, and a variety of flavor options that include low-calorie and sugar-free, this range of energy drinks is primed for pre-workout pick-me-ups.
To help choose from the colorful offerings, Tasting Table ranked every Zoa energy drink and found that one flavor was a clear winner, standing out above the rest: Pineapple Coconut. The combination of tropical flavors is refreshing and not too sweet, offering sips of the type of summer drink you might expect poolside, not just before crushing deadlifts. The tangy pineapple is balanced by a smooth coconut finish, and our writer isn't alone in the assessment.
A drink that delivers hype in more ways than one
For fans of tropical flavors, Pineapple Coconut delivers. Zoa's Pineapple Coconut packs vitamins B and C, electrolytes, amino acids, and caffeine from green tea into the recipe. Online reviewers have expressed their appreciation for the drink. "Trust me when I say, WOW! Pleasantly surprised," wrote a pleased customer on Amazon. "Absolutely love this stuff!" Others have noted that in addition to the taste, the drink offers energy without any jitters or a crash. If you want to dress up the zero-sugar energy drink, pour the contents of the can into an ice-filled glass garnished with toasted coconut and a slice of fruit, and you'll feel like you're on vacation.
In 2024, Molson Coors acquired majority ownership of Zoa, but Johnson is still very much involved with marketing campaigns. Those looking for energy drinks that aren't Red Bull have plenty of options, and Zoa is one of the healthiest on the market. For gym-goers craving an even bigger boost before the gym, Zoa makes a separate line of pre-workout powders and supplements, distinct from the energy drinks, that are ready to fuel intense training sessions.