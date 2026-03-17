The Best Zoa Energy Drink Flavor Makes The Perfect Pre-Gym Mocktail

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If anyone knows how to pump themselves up before a workout, it has to be Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson. Founder of the brand Zoa, a name derived from the Polynesian word meaning "warrior," the wrestler turned actor wants us all to feel inspired and full of energy after reaching for one of these cans. With 12-ounce cans packing 160 milligrams of caffeine, 16-ounce cans providing 210 milligrams, and a variety of flavor options that include low-calorie and sugar-free, this range of energy drinks is primed for pre-workout pick-me-ups.

To help choose from the colorful offerings, Tasting Table ranked every Zoa energy drink and found that one flavor was a clear winner, standing out above the rest: Pineapple Coconut. The combination of tropical flavors is refreshing and not too sweet, offering sips of the type of summer drink you might expect poolside, not just before crushing deadlifts. The tangy pineapple is balanced by a smooth coconut finish, and our writer isn't alone in the assessment.