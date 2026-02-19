Every Zoa Energy Drink Flavor, Ranked

Alright, I'll be honest: I'm not typically an energy drink gal. I drink two cups of coffee in the morning, sometimes add on a third depending on how the day's going, and then coast on that until I go to bed. But when I heard that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had a hand in creating a line of sugar-free energy drinks, my curiosity was piqued. The ZOA brand makes some of the healthiest energy drinks on the market — maybe I should indulge in one before a workout.

I tried all 10 of the brand's energy drink flavors for this taste test, and I was pretty impressed by them all — I didn't dislike any of the flavors. Thus, the following ranking is based on both personal flavor preference and how impressed I was by each concoction. Surprisingly, I saw some similarities between how I ranked the following flavors and my previous ranking of Prime drink flavors. My full thoughts are below, but I'll start by saying this: If a certain flavor sounds appealing to you or is typically your favorite, you likely won't be disappointed.

