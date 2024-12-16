You Might Love Energy Drinks, But Avoid Them In Your Cocktails
With at least 13 flavors of Red Bull, plus seasonal editions, and a myriad of other energy drink brands to choose from 24/7, it's tempting to pour a can into a highball and top off your cocktail with vodka or some other alcoholic spirit. However, of the cocktail mixers to avoid, energy drinks are one of the worst. Some people may think that the energy drink's stimulation counteracts alcohol's depressant effect, but significant scientific research has definitively proven that mixing the two can pose serious health risks.
A primary ingredient in an energy drink is caffeine, and in 2010, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined that pre-mixed caffeine and alcohol drinks marketed to young drinkers didn't meet legal safety standards. The FDA's reasoning was that caffeine masked the effects of alcohol, which compelled inexperienced drinkers to consume even more alcohol, resulting in binge drinking, driving while under the influence, and physical injury.
Pre-made caffeinated alcoholic drinks are no longer sold, but that doesn't stop anyone from concocting their own DIY version at home. A common belief is that you can sober up by drinking coffee after kicking back a few cocktails, but in reality, caffeine does nothing to reduce the concentration of alcohol in your blood. In other words, you may feel more alert, but you're actually still drunk, and when the stimulant effect of the energy drink subsides, you're prone to order another round to feel the buzzy high again.
Maybe hold off on that second espresso martini, too
A cocktail du jour is the elegant and silkily delicious espresso martini, and its tantalizing blend of vodka, coffee liqueur, and a shot of espresso is hard to resist, especially if it's a late night out. It's certainly a tasty drink, and because it goes down so smoothly, you may crave another. We're certainly not slamming espresso martinis, but like a cocktail made with an energy drink and alcohol, you might want to consider drinking them in moderation (or making them with decaf espresso). The flavor profiles of energy drinks run the gamut from fruit to coconut to cinnamon, and for some people, they make the harsh bite of alcohol easier to swallow.
But according to the American Cancer Society, consumption of ethanol — the type of alcohol in wine, beer, and distilled spirits — could increase the risk of cancer and other health ailments and recommends not drinking alcohol at all as a preventative measure. However, for those of us who enjoy the occasional classic frozen margarita or IPA-style beer, the American Cancer Society suggests limiting our boozy beverages to two per day for men and one per day for women. If you'd still like to get the kick of an energy drink, you might try mixing it with a non-alcoholic spirit or a mocktail, like a virgin piña colada or a spicy cranberry mule.