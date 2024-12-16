You Might Love Energy Drinks, But Avoid Them In Your Cocktails

With at least 13 flavors of Red Bull, plus seasonal editions, and a myriad of other energy drink brands to choose from 24/7, it's tempting to pour a can into a highball and top off your cocktail with vodka or some other alcoholic spirit. However, of the cocktail mixers to avoid, energy drinks are one of the worst. Some people may think that the energy drink's stimulation counteracts alcohol's depressant effect, but significant scientific research has definitively proven that mixing the two can pose serious health risks.

A primary ingredient in an energy drink is caffeine, and in 2010, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined that pre-mixed caffeine and alcohol drinks marketed to young drinkers didn't meet legal safety standards. The FDA's reasoning was that caffeine masked the effects of alcohol, which compelled inexperienced drinkers to consume even more alcohol, resulting in binge drinking, driving while under the influence, and physical injury.

Pre-made caffeinated alcoholic drinks are no longer sold, but that doesn't stop anyone from concocting their own DIY version at home. A common belief is that you can sober up by drinking coffee after kicking back a few cocktails, but in reality, caffeine does nothing to reduce the concentration of alcohol in your blood. In other words, you may feel more alert, but you're actually still drunk, and when the stimulant effect of the energy drink subsides, you're prone to order another round to feel the buzzy high again.

